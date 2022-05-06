Bachelor Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson Had the 'Dreamiest' Joint Bridal Shower: 'Truly Magical'
Double wedding bells are ringing!
Bachelor alum twins Haley and Emily Ferguson, both 29, shared a glimpse into their "dreamy" joint bridal shower. In Instagram posts on both of their feeds, the sisters showed off a pastel colored celebration complete with champagne toasts, endless florals and even a bounce house.
Haley shared photos of the sisters posed together, showing off their rings and bridal shower sign. A final video in her post also captured a moment of fun in the bounce house.
"I'm sorry I've been MIA on here but life has been extra hectic!😅 We had the dreamiest Bridal Shower last weekend 🤍" she captioned the post. "thank you so MUCH to everyone who made it all come to life!🦋 a huge thank you to @katiemaycollection who made us these beautiful dresses to wear for our shower ✨ finally have some time to relax before the wedding…it's HAPPENING SO SOON 😱 #bridalshower #bridal #wedding#bridetobe #2022bride"
Emily gave a look into the day, too, with a video montage of some of her favorite moments. Her compilation captured some of the food, including lots of sweets and even a toast bar.
"Here's to a lifetime of butterflies 🦋," Emily began her caption. The phrase was also seen on a sign during the bridal party.
"@hfergie11 We celebrated our Bridal Shower together last weekend & it was truly magical! 🤍 I couldn't have dreamed of a more beautiful set up & even more beautiful friends and family who showered us with love. Thank you to those who were involved in making our bridal shower a dream come true!"
Both Emily and Haley appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, but they didn't find lasting love from the Bachelor spinoff. They also had a temporary spinoff of their own, The Twins: Happily Ever After.
In December 2020, Emily announced she'd accepted a proposal from William Karlsson. Haley's engagement came a few months later in May 2021. She'll marry hockey player Oula Palve.