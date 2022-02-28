Bachelor Twins Emily and Haley Ferguson Have Joint Bachelorette Party Ahead of Upcoming Weddings

Bachelor alums Emily and Haley Ferguson celebrated their respective engagements by heading to Las Vegas for a joint bachelorette party

Bachelor Nation's favorite twins, Emily and Haley Ferguson, threw a lavish joint bachelorette party ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

The two 29-year-olds were surrounded by their closest friends as they enjoyed the jam-packed weekend in Las Vegas. Haley's video from the occasion featured the pair and their pals dancing, taking shots and singing karaoke.

"Bachelorette weekend Pt. 1 was one for the books! 🎉," Haley then captioned another post, featuring a carousel of photos from the weekend. "What special memories @efergie13 and I will have to hold onto and cherish for a lifetime! Thank you to everyone who made it happen!"

Haley continued by thanking the twins' bridesmaids after they "worked on setting up and putting together this amazing celebration" for them.

"To @resortsworldlv for hosting us and allowing us to party all weekend long, we absolutely cannot wait to get married here," she added. "To everyone who came out to celebrate us, thank you! It means the world!🥺 Now get your ass to Vegas @oula7 and let's get MARRIED!!!! Can't you tell I'm ready to change my last name!?👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️."

In Emily's own post, she shared a photo of herself "walking into bachelorette weekend." The reality star then shared a montage of pics from the "amazing weekend we will never forget," teasing more photos to come.

"We had no fun at all….🤪🥳😜," Emily joked alongside a video from the celebration.

Emily got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson in December 2020. She announced the news on Instagram alongside a picture of the pair, saying: "I SAID YES!"

"I get to marry the man of my dreams ❤️💍," she continued. "This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever🥰 12/11/2020."

As for Haley, fellow hockey star Oula Palve proposed to her in May 2021.

"Ikuisesti 💍🤍 5*13*21 - I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "@oula7 thank you for choosing me. Will I ever stop crying/smiling ... probably not! 😍."

Emily and Haley previously competed for Ben Higgins' heart on his Bachelor season, which aired in 2016. After their respective eliminations, the pair appeared on the third and fourth seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.