New Bachelor Teaser Suggests Peter Weber May Have Sex with Someone Before Fantasy Suites

Peter Weber isn’t holding himself back — emotionally or physically.

In a new teaser for Weber’s season of The Bachelor, the pilot, 28, finds himself in hot water (pun intended) after a rumor begins to spread that he was sexually intimate with one of the women.

“They literally were in the hot spring and they had sex,” one women is heard saying, to the shock of everyone around her.

While the rumor wasn’t confirmed in the teaser and fans are left guessing who the woman in question is, the clip shows Weber getting hot and heavy with several women.

“Sex is very important for a relationship,” Weber says in a voiceover. “I don’t know why there’s a taboo, because it’s part of a relationship.”

The women are shown looking upset after the trailer teases Weber’s sexual encounter.

“When you made that decision it was literally like a slap in my face,” says Sydney, while Mykenna is later seen crying, “Why am I even here?”

“I’m so f—— mad, I’m pissed,” Victoria F. adds.

Later, Weber is seen having an emotional breakdown.

“I don’t even know how to do this,” he says. “My heart is broken right now.”

The end of the clip also alludes to the “unconventional ending” Weber has teased over the past few weeks.

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know,” says Chris Harrison right before Weber is seemingly about to propose. “There’s something all of us just found out.”

“I feel like I’m going to pass out right now,” Weber says.

