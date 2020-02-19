Bachelor Nation Is Getting Even Bigger! Olympics-Themed Summer Games Set to Air This Summer

Bachelor Nation fans will be able to watch two Olympic games this year!

Following 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games, the franchise is adding another spin-off with a summer version as the Olympics take place in Tokyo this year beginning on July 24.

Rob Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming, said this week that the spin-off will air before Bachelor in Paradise.

“There is going to be both,” Mills said of the two spin-offs, speaking on the Ringer’s Bachelor Party podcast Tuesday.

“[Summer Games] will be its own thing and it’ll run — it’ll be Bachelorette Summer Games,” Mills said. “What’s nice about Summer Games, is when we did Winter Games, Bachelor was still airing, so it was a lot. … This is Summer Games, and then Paradise will start.”

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” the exec added of the Olympics-themed show. “We found a really great place to hold it. … I mean, it’s going to be so fun seeing these people in these great, you know, track and field and swimming. … This is a real Olympics.”

Image zoom Chris Harrison John Fleenor/ABC

“To me, this is the real Olympics,” he joked.

As for who will be competing this year, Mills said that’s still up in the air.

“I still think we need to look at the creative, and it’s like, do you — if somebody is with somebody or not, can they be in it?” he said, explaining that there are some former Bachelor Nation stars who are currently in relationships who would likely be entertaining to watch compete in the Summer Games.

“Cause there’s certain people that you’d love to see — I mean, I’d love to see Jordan [Rodgers] or Colton [Underwood],” he noted, adding that Rodgers’ fiancé and former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher “would love to do it too.”

Image zoom Contestants on The Bachelor Winter Games Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Mills explained that with Paradise airing just a few weeks after the Summer Games, “[Y]ou want to have these events feel like something rooted in not just the, okay, it’s all singles.

“But that’s important too,” he said. “We’ll keep fine-tuning.”

The Bachelor Winter Games aired in 2018, featuring contestants from around the world and winter-themed challenges inspired by the Winter Olympics, and hosted by Chris Harrison.

Mills’ comments about the Summer Games on Tuesday come after another Bachelor Nation spin-off, Listen to Your Heart, was announced last month. It will premiere on April 13.

ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.