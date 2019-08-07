Bachelor in Paradise: Kristina Schulman, Dean Unglert and More React to Blake Horstmann Scandal

This season, the Bachelor in Paradise drama is unfolding on and off-screen.

After the first two episodes revealed a messy love triangle between Blake Horstmann, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman, Horstmann posted a lengthy statement on Instagram apologizing for his actions — specifically, the fact that he slept with the women on back-to-back nights at the Stagecoach music festival in April. But he also released text messages allegedly exchanged between him and Miller-Keyes in an attempt to clear his name after she accused him of trying to “silence” her on the show.

“I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn,” he insisted. “This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and my character are being attacked.”

In the texts, Horstmann, 30, tries to dissuade Miller-Keyes, 24, from coming over, telling her “we can cuddle but no sex,” to which she allegedly responds, “If I come over it’s strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less.”

Then, in an exchange Horstmann says occurred one week before the two were flying to Mexico to film this season, they appear to be deliberating whether to go public with the fact that they slept together, which seemingly contradicts Miller-Keyes’ narrative on the show. (Miller-Keyes did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Image zoom Blake Horstmann, Caelynn Miller-Keyes ABC/Craig Sjodin (2)

Several Bachelor franchise stars weighed in on the situation in the comments of Horstmann’s Instagram post — most notably, Schulman.

“Speak your truth,” she commented. “No one can take that away from you.”

Image zoom Kristina Schulman Bob D'Amico/ABC

BiP alumna Astrid Loch wrote, “Glad you got to tell your side of the story. If nothing else, I hope you learned from this and it helps you grow into the man I know you are. Always here for you.”

Kevin Wendt, Loch’s boyfriend and BiP costar, revealed that he had advised Horstmann against exposing the texts.

“I know I told you last week posting these might not be the best idea, but as a friend I just want YOU to be happy and I know your anxiety was about to erupt,” he wrote. “So I get it. And I’ll support you regardless because I know you’re a good friend and a good-hearted human. Chin up amigo.”

“Through the good, bad and ugly you’ve always been a loyal friend to me, and I will always be a loyal friend to you,” commented Jason Tartick. “These are the trying times in which you’ll learn invaluable life lessons that will allow you to be in a better position in your life pursuit of love and happiness. A disappointed time, but know I’m here for you and I do believe there are two sides to every story.”

Added Tartick’s girlfriend, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe,” Thank you for being vulnerable and honest.”

Image zoom Blake Horstmann/Instagram

Image zoom Blake Horstmann/Instagram

One notable franchise star, however, jumped to Miller-Keyes’ defense: Dean Unglert.

“A ‘public figure’ sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego…” he tweeted. “Calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere.”

Image zoom Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller-Keyes Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Multiple sources recently told PEOPLE and Miller-Keyes and Unglert, 28, are dating after hitting it off in Mexico this season.

“They both went to Paradise and really hit it off there, but then Dean got cold feet and left,” one source said. “He got home and realized he really had feelings for Caelynn, so went back to Paradise for a second chance.”

“Things have been going much better between them since they left Mexico together,” the source added.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.