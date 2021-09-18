Juan Pablo Galavis shared a picture with his ex on Instagram Friday

Bachelor Stars Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell Reunite After 7 Years: 'Catching Up'

Who says exes can't be friends? Not Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell.

The former Bachelor stars reunited recently in Kansas City, Missouri, Galavis revealed on Instagram Friday.

In the photo, the duo strolled through the The Plaza shopping center in Kansas City, and both smiled for the camera as Galavis, holding an ice cream cone with two spoons, snapped a selfie.

"GREAT 7 years of CATCHING up @nikki_ferrell 🤓" the former professional soccer player wrote in the caption.

THE BACHELOR Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Galavis had one of the most controversial Bachelor seasons after first joining the franchise on Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette. After Clare Crawley's infamous exit from his season, Galavis ended up giving Ferrell his final rose.

The duo dated for seven months following the season, but ultimately broke up.

Ferrell, a pediatric nurse, told E! News following their split that she and Galavis had "a difference of lifestyles."

"At the end of the day, we gave it a go, but we're two different people," she added at the time.

Ferrell married longtime friend Tyler VanLoo in 2016. While US Weekly reported that they split in 2018, it appears that they have since reconciled.

In May, Ferrell celebrated VanLoo's birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.