The reality stars enjoyed a picnic in Los Angeles, then spent the evening baking together

Peter Weber's Bachelor Exes Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Get Together for 'Date Night'

Peter Weber's Bachelor finalists reunited for a girls' night on Tuesday.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett met up for a sunset picnic in Los Angeles, documenting the evening Instagram.

"On a date...kinda nervous," Prewett joked in the caption of a slideshow of photos of the two.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Sluss turned the camera to Prewett and said, "Date night! Guess who I'm with?"

"Surprise!" Prewett said with a laugh.

The two spent the rest of the evening at home baking a selection of desserts together, as seen on Sluss' Story.

Sluss and Prewett, both 24, grew close while filming the most recent season of The Bachelor and have stayed in touch since their splits from the pilot.

On the two-part finale in March, Weber, 28, proposed to Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for Prewett.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said they still loved each other and would be taking their relationship "one step at a time" — but just two days later, they announced they had "mutually decided" not to pursue things any further.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Weber and Prewett "were never really back together" and ultimately "realized they couldn't make it work."

Weber has since rekindled his flame with another one of his Bachelor contestants, Kelley Flanagan. The two moved in together during the coronavirus pandemic in late March and publicly confirmed their relationship about a month later.

During a June episode of ABC's retrospective series, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Prewett said she wished them the best.

"Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter," she said. "And I'm happy that he's found, you know, a person that he feels like he can be the best version of himself with and that his family loves and supports."

"I truly am so happy for them," she added.

Prewett also said she and Sluss are "on great terms."