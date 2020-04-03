Peter Weber's Bachelor Exes Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Went Live on Instagram Together

Almost a month after the dramatic season finale of The Bachelor, it’s safe to assume there’s no bad blood between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Peter Weber‘s finalists have apparently stayed in touch since their splits from the pilot. And much to fans’ surprise, they went live on Instagram together on Thursday night from their respective homes, where they’re practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The brief and lighthearted conversation, according to Cosmopolitan, was mostly about how the two are holding up. In one clip shared by a fan account online, the two joke about wanting to make a TikTok video together and bond over their moms’ cooking skills.

“And my dad wants to be best friends with your dad, so we’ve got to get them together,” says Prewett, 23.

“Coach Prewett!” exclaims Sluss, 23.

“Coach Prewett, Ranger Rick,” Madison replies as the two start cracking up.

In another clip, the two discuss how they’ve been leaning on their faith.

“I know this has kind of been a hard time and a crazy time in the world, and just with everything that’s going on,” says Prewett. “Is there something that you feel like has really gotten you through this craziness? I know a lot of people have been really struggling, and I know it’s really important in this time to lean on people and lean on things that are really important to you — for me, my faith, and for you, your faith.”

“I know we always connected with our faith,” says Sluss, showing Prewett her bracelet engraved with Psalm 62:5. “It’s all about trusting God and having him as your foundation. That’s something that’s been helping me as my reminder.”

On the two-part finale in March, Weber, 28, proposed to Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Prewett.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said they still loved each other and would be taking their relationship “one step at a time” — but just two days later, they announced they had “mutually decided” not to pursue things any further.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Weber is “single” and “taking some time to figure out what he wants to do next.” According to the source, Weber and Prewett “were never really back together” and ultimately “realized they couldn’t make it work.”

He currently appears to be in Chicago, where he was recently spotted with another one of his ex-contestants, Kelley Flanagan, 27.

“When I saw the pictures [of Weber and Flanagan], I really wasn’t that surprised by it,” Sluss said of their reunion on Lights Out with David Spade earlier this week. “I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter’s moved on, we’re both able to do what we want. Also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really make me as upset.”

“They can choose to do what they want to do. I’m just glad that I’m out of the love triangle — it’s a square now!” she added with a laugh.