Bachelor Nation Congratulates Hannah Brown After Dancing with the Stars Win: 'So Well Deserved'

Hannah Brown is feeling the love from her Bachelor family.

After the season 15 Bachelorette and her pro partner Alan Bersten took home the Mirrorball Trophy on Monday’s night finale of Dancing with the Stars, several stars from the franchise flooded Brown’s Instagram post about the win with congratulatory messages.

“Congrats!” wrote Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann. “So well deserved!!!!”

“Congratulations girl!!!” wrote season 1 Bachelorette Trista Sutter, who competed on the inaugural season of DWTS in 2005.

“Yay!!!! Soooo happy for you!” wrote season 9 Bachelorette Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried.

Added season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard, “So so proud of you lady!”

Two of Brown’s fellow contestants from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor also sent their well wishes.

“Girl…what a YEAR!!!” Elyse Dehlbom wrote. “Congratulations on tonight and everything that you have overcome and Lizzo’d your way through this past year! Wishing you a week of sleep and a lifetime of happiness and more opportunities!”

“AHH CONGRATS!” Caitlin Clemmens added. “You’re amazing you deserved every ounce of this!”

“The only acceptable ending,” former Bachelor producer Elan Gale wrote.

On Monday night, Brown, 25, went up against her fellow finalists Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina and Kel Mitchell. Audiences watched as the four remaining contestants each performed in two rounds of competition for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Ultimately, Alaina took fourth place and Brooke secured the third position. Brown was named the champion, with Mitchell earning the runner-up spot.

Image zoom Eric McCandless via Getty Images

And Brown’s win isn’t the only thing making headlines. During the finale of the dance competition series, ABC aired a trailer for the upcoming season of The Bachelor that teased a shocking reunion between the Alabama native and the show’s new leading man, Peter Weber.

In the clip, Weber, who finished third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette , received a surprise visit from Brown.

“I’m so confused right now,” said Weber, 28. “What are you doing here?”

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown told him. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

We did NOT see this coming. 😱 Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/5iy1RgxK9o — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 26, 2019

As they got cozy on a couch, Weber invited Brown to join the cast of women competing on his season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he said. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

During Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, Weber became known as the man who had sex (four times!) in a windmill during his night in the Fantasy Suite with her.

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.