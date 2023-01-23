Zach Shallcross Gets Real About Sleepless, 'Nonstop' 'Bachelor' Nights and Being Dubbed 'Zach the Snack'

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross didn't let sleep get in the way of his search for love.

The 26-year-old tech executive opened up about his adrenaline-fueled experience on the latest season of The Bachelor, which premieres on Monday.

"Being the Bachelor, it's always going, nonstop," he shared on Good Morning America Monday. "You're awake close to 24 hours a day, and you're just going on all these incredible dates with all these awesome women."

"And you're just like, 'I don't think I sleep ever,'" he added. "And that's fine, because the adrenaline is just going."

Shallcross also revealed the 30 women hoping to win his heart this season gave him a special nickname: "Zach the Snack."

He admitted that he was "at first flattered, then a little annoyed" by the moniker. However, he knows "there are way worse nicknames out there."

Shallcross also revealed that he had one dealbreaker on his journey to find love.

"First foremost, the most important thing that I was looking for and was pretty apparent was kindness and compassion for everyone that they encounter," he explained.

"I just see that with my own family and I just know I want that," he added. "And it's a deal breaker."

Last week, Shallcross opened up to PEOPLE about what fans can expect from this season of The Bachelor.

"It might not be the most dramatic season, but it's the most emotional season that they've ever had," he said. "But that's not to say that this season will not have some drama. There's no shortage of drama."

He admitted "there was a few instances where I think everyone could have handled something better," but said that overall, "I handled everything the way that felt right. I was following what was right for my heart and my gut."

The former Bachelorette contestant — who was shockingly dumped by Rachel Recchia last season — also claimed viewers will get to see a new side of him.

"Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve," Shallcross says. "With last season, that necessarily wasn't the case. I think I'm going to surprise some people with who I am."

The Bachelor season 27 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.