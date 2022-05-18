Peter Weber Co-Pilots His Dad's Final Plane Voyage: 'The Most Special Flight of My Career'

The Bachelor alum was able to accompany his father on his last flight after 37 years working for United Airlines

He may have been the leading man on The Bachelor, but Peter Weber was happy to take a backseat to his father on a very meaningful day.

On Wednesday, United Airlines shared a sweet video on their official Instagram of the older Weber's final flight with the airline, which his son co-piloted.

On April 15, Captain Weber — who is also named Peter — retired after 37 years with United.

In the video, the 30-year-old former Bachelor star announces over the intercom: "Ladies and gentleman, today is a very special flight for us here at United Airlines. Our captain today is my hero and someone I've looked up to my entire life — my dad. I have the honor of serving as his first officer on his retirement flight today. This will be the most special flight of my career."

In the video, Peter explains how he feels he was "born to fly" and always dreamed of working alongside his father.

"He was exactly like I was growing up," his father said in the clip. "He was always interested in airplanes, right from the start, he just pursued it, just like I did."

And the video is a family affair, featuring Peter's mother Barbara, who shares that the Webers are an "aviation family" since she worked as a flight attendant, and Peter's younger brother, Jack, who is also an airline pilot.

"This is a memory I will never forget," Peter says.

In May 2021, the Adventures of Pilot Pete author announced that his "dream finally came true" and he would be joining United Airlines on May 25.

In a lengthy caption posted to Instagram, accompanied by a carousel of images from his childhood, Peter shared just how special the airline was to him.

"My parents met aboard a United flight my dad was operating while my mom was a flight attendant. I have memories of having my parents listen and critique my welcome aboard announcement as if I were the Captain of that United flight," he wrote.