The former Bachelor star and the hockey player have been dating since November 2017

Bachelor Star Emily Ferguson Engaged to William Karlsson: 'I Get to Marry the Man of My Dreams'

Emily Ferguson said yes!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old former Bachelor star revealed that wedding bells will soon be ringing for her and her now-fiancé, William Karlsson, after they became engaged earlier in the month on Dec. 11.

Posting to Instagram to announce the exciting news, Ferguson shared a sweet shot of herself and her professional hockey player beau holding hands together as Karlsson, 27, kissed her forehead.

"I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams," Ferguson wrote. "This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020."

Karlsson also shared their engagement photo on his own Instagram account, where he wrote, "She said YES!!" alongside the own post.

Fans first met Ferguson alongside her twin sister Haley Ferguson when they were contestants on the 20th season of The Bachelor, which starred Ben Higgins as the lead.

After being eliminated in week 7 of the ABC reality dating competition series, Ferguson and her sister returned for two seasons of the Bachelor spin-off, Bachelor in Paradis, before they starred in their own spin-off series, The Twins: Happily Ever After.

In the comments section of her post, fellow Bachelor nation members congratulated Ferguson on her engagement.

"Oh my gosh!!!!!! Congrats!!" Raven Gates wrote as Becca Tilley added, "Ahhhh!!!! Congratulations beautiful! So happy for you!!!!!" Elsewhere, Lace Morris also commented and wrote, "Omg congrats!!!!!!!!!"

The couple, who have been dating since November 2017, have been open about their romance on social media, often documenting many moments together over their years-long romance.

Back in 2019, Ferguson and Karlsson revealed that they made Las Vegas, Nevada their new home together after the athlete signed an eight-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights into the 2026-2027 season.

"So happy for you @larswilliamkarlsson," Ferguson wrote at the time on Instagram. "Your hard work and dedication got you here and you deserve it all. I've been so lucky to always call Vegas my home. To now be able to call this place home with YOU is the best feeling ever. I'm so excited for OUR life together here in VIVA LAS VEGAS!"

Then, earlier this year, the couple celebrated their three-year anniversary in November, which Ferguson marked on Instagram with a special tribute to her love.