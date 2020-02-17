Former Bachelor in Paradise Star Corinne Olympios Moves in with Boyfriend Vincent Fratantoni

Corinne Olympios just took the next big step with her boyfriend, Vincent Fratantoni.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she and Fratantoni, a real estate entrepreneur, had moved in together.

“Honey, I’m home,” she captioned a photo of the two embracing outside of their new house, with Olympios, 28, holding up a bottle of champagne in one hand.

She gave fans a sneak peek at the inside of the house on her Instagram Story, including shots of a bedroom that she captioned, “Coming along.”

She also posted a photo of their pool and a pair of insect-shaped decorative sculptures in their garden, writing, “Vinces fav purchase for the house so far.”

Image zoom Corinne Olympios/ Instagram

Image zoom Corinne Olympios/ Instagram

Image zoom Corinne Olympios/ Instagram

Olympios first joined the Bachelor franchise as a contestant on Nick Viall‘s season in 2017. She joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise that summer before a sexual encounter with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson temporarily shuttered production on the show.

Warner Bros. subsequently launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct,” later determining nothing improper had occurred. Production resumed without Olympios and Jackson. (For more on the scandal and its aftermath, here’s everything you need to know.)

Image zoom Bob D'Amico/ABC

Fratantoni first popped up on Olympios’ Instagram in January in a photo of the couple hugging at Disneyland Paris.

“@vincethebuilder built me my dream home,” she captioned the post.

During a recent appearance on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Olympios said their relationship blossomed via Instagram, explaining that the two had been “going back and forth” liking and commenting on each other’s pictures for years, according to Us Weekly.