They do, they did!

The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, could barely contain their love for one another during their glamorous festivities, which welcomed several of their expectant fellow Bachelor alums.

Between stolen kisses from Tolbert, the couple enjoyed a song written specially for the occasion by pal Carly Waddell, who befriended Roper on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor and saw the pair’s story unfold in Paradise.

No surprise, the vows were nothing less than heartwarming as Tolbert told Roper: “Jade, from the moment we met, it was over for me. My heart loved you even when my head told me it was way too early. You went from a girl I thought was cute on TV to my best friend in the entire world, and I wouldn’t spend my life with anyone but you. And I promise to go through the ups and downs of life alongside you because the downs with you are even better than the ups without. I promise to remember that you are always right, and I’m always wrong. Jade, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying you. I love you today, I will love you tomorrow and I can’t wait to love you for the rest of my life.”

And she shared that “there came a point in my life where I never thought I was going to get married. I had seen marriages in my family give their best and failed, and I became afraid to fully open myself up to somebody – and that is until I met you, until I experienced the love that you provide. Tanner, you are the love of my life. And we both know that I am not perfect, but I promise to always give you my best. And I promise to love you all of my life, for loving you will never grow old. On this special day, I choose in faith to join my life with yours, to become one family: Pippa [our Boston terrier], the cats and all. I love you.”

Then the couple exchanged shared vows: “You are more special to me today than yesterday. You will be more cherished tomorrow. Please wear this ring and see it as a symbol of my love for you – a love that transcends all of our yesterdays, all of our todays and all our tomorrows.”

After encouraging his new wife, who was shaking from the overwhelming emotion of the moment, Tolbert acted every bit the old-school gentleman, dipping his bride as they shared their first kiss as a married couple. Shortly after, they walked back down the aisle to cheers from the crowd and fireworks.

“Any time somebody gets married, you see the beauty in life – the love that we all wish for and hope for,” said current Bachelor Ben Higgins to cameras at the reception. “And that’s what I’m excited to find, a love that can last forever.”

Or maybe just a good twerking partner? Because, oh yes, in a bonus scene featuring the soon-to-be-newlyweds attending dancing lessons in advance of the ceremony, Tolbert showed off his “signature move” – twerking (upside down against a wall, no less)!