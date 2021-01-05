Bachelor Sneak Peek Reveals Arrival of Alum Heather Martin from Colton Underwood's Season

"You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt," Chris Harrison tells Heather Martin in the preview

The drama on The Bachelor has only just begun.

Following the season 25 premiere of the ABC show, the series dropped a sneak peek of what's to come on Matt James' journey to find love, including a special surprise from a familiar face.

In the dramatic preview, not only does James meet a variety of late arrivals, but he is also shocked to see a former Bachelor Nation alum return to the franchise: Heather Martin.

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, Martin, a San Diego, California, native, competed for Colton Underwood's heart on season 23 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated after seven weeks.

About halfway through the preview, Martin makes a surprise appearance and is seen stepping out of her car to greet host Chris Harrison.

"Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt," Harrison says to Martin as she flips her long blonde hair.

Martin then shocks James, 29, by walking into the mansion in a sequined gown while he is sitting on the couch by himself.

"Heather?" James says as he looks up at the contestant with wide eyes.

"I feel like I'm in a dream right now," he says as he put his hands on her knee.

While James may have been happy to see Martin, other contestants were not as pleased.

"You already had your f—ing shot at a Bachelor, like go home," one of the competitors says while crying to her fellow contestants.

A later confessional then shows Martin breaking down in tears as well.

"This is like an impossible situation, still like I do feel like Matt’s worth it," Martin says in the preview.

While it is unclear if Martin and James knew each other before season 25, Martin is friends with Hannah Brown from season 23 of The Bachelor. Brown, of course, has a close relationship with James' best friend and her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.

As fans will remember, Martin made headlines at the start of Underwood's season of The Bachelor for revealing she’d never been kissed in her contestant bio. Underwood, who had openly admitted he was still a virgin himself, gave Martin her first kiss on the show, calling it a "magical" moment.

During Monday night's season 25 premiere, James opened up about his hope for love before meeting the 32 women competing for his heart.

"I know what I want and I know what I'm looking for. Someone who's weathered storms, who's resilient and strong," he said. "It's a partnership. I've got so much hope in this process because I've seen it work. When I meet these women, I'm going to be 10 toes on the ground and ready to give them everything. I'm ready to start that next chapter in my life."