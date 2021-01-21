Five new contestants join the season on next week's episode of The Bachelor

Bachelor Sneak Peek: Matt James Wonders If One of the New Arrivals Could Be His 'Wife'

Five new women are joining Matt James' season of The Bachelor, promising plenty more drama and chaos.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at next week's episode, the new contestants clash with the originals — especially when the group finds out that one woman may not be telling the whole truth about who she is.

As the new arrivals pull up in limos, the other cast members look on in horror at their new competition.

"There's girls pulling up in cars," one says. "One of them made out with him right out of the car!"

"I'm going to vomit right now," another adds.

Once they're inside, the full group of women begins getting to know each other, though it's clear they're not all going to be friends.

"You're coming in as, like, a backup," Victoria tells a new contestant.

"They just wanted to save the best for last," the girl shoots back.

Real drama appears to ensue, however, when Anna alleges that one of the new contestants, who is not identified in the clip, may be "entertaining men for money."

"She may be an escort," Anna adds, just after Matt tells cameras, "She could potentially be my wife."

Soon, however, Matt's mood seems to shift considerably when Katie vows to "let him know" something, seemingly referring to the contestant they've claimed is an escort.

"It's over, it's over, it's over," a distressed Matt says in a confessional. "Done."