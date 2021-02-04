Bachelor Sneak Peek: Matt James Pranks Best Friend Tyler Cameron During One-on-One with Katie

"Katie is someone that I could have fun with doing anything," he says

Matt James' one-on-one date with contestant Katie Thurston is coming up — and it includes some unknowing participation from fan-favorite Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Matt, 29, takes Katie to a spa, but Tyler is the one getting a treatment.

Matt informs Katie that Tyler isn't aware that his massage is actually a prank orchestrated by the show, and that his masseuse is an actor ready to heed their requests.

"One of my best friends happens to be here today, Tyler C. — he was on Hannah Brown's season," Matt explains. "He's here for what he thinks is going to be a nice hour-long massage, but me and you are going to be in the ear of the actor who we hired, who is his masseuse today."

"Ask him why he's here," Matt tells the "masseuse," to which Tyler replies, "My best friend, he's the Bachelor."

Next, Matt asks her to work her way to Tyler's nipples as he relaxes into his massage. "Twist his nipples occasionally, too," Katie adds.

Following the date, Matt reflects on the light-hearted activity and his connection with Katie.

"Katie's the perfect date," he tells the cameras. "She's hilarious — I was dying. Katie is someone that I could have fun with doing anything."

Tyler — who was the runner-up on Brown's season — previously teased his cameo on the current season of The Bachelor during an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast last November.

"I saw him recently," he said at the time, hinting at his appearance on the ABC dating show. "No spoilers!"