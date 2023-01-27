'Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Front-Runner Brianna Tears Up as She Expresses 'Insecurity, Nervousness' to Zach

Brianna Thorbourne received America's First Impression Rose during the After the Final Rose special in September

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on January 27, 2023 01:00 PM

America's First Impression Rose recipient Brianna Thorbourne might've had an edge coming into season 27 of The Bachelor, but she doesn't want to rest on her laurels.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, the 24-year-old entrepreneur expresses doubts to Bachelor Zach Shallcross about where she stands with him.

"Honestly, like, it's been really, really hard," she tells Zach, 26, during their one-on-one time on a group date. "We're moving into the mansion, and I feel like I don't have any support system."

the bachelor
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Earlier, Brianna explained to the other women that receiving the rose from America's vote instead of Shallcross himself left her feeling unsure.

"I'm so happy that I was chosen by America, but it always kind of leaves this bit of doubt in my mind of whether or not what I feel for him is reciprocated," she confesses.

As a result, Brianna hopes to receive the group date rose from the tech executive during Monday's episode.

"I haven't gotten a rose from Zach yet," she says in an on-camera interview. "I would love to get it tonight because insecurity, nervousness, I get those. I had the rose and I felt those."

RELATED VIDEO: New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says He's 'Ready' for Love in First Season 27 Behind-the-Scenes Promo

Zach met Brianna and four other women — Bailey Brown, Brooklyn Willie, Christina Mandrell and Kat Wong — during The Bachelorette season 19's After the Final Rose special in September. Then viewers had the chance to cast their vote for who would receive America's First Impression Rose live during the show, and the honor went to Brianna.

During Monday's season 27 premiere, Shallcross gave his first impression rose to Greer Blitzer.

"She had this calming effect on me. I'm back at the mansion and there's the cameras and I'm meeting 30 new women, and it's a lot to take in," Shallcross told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein. "And so when you meet someone that can bring that comfort level and allow you to not be so caught up in your head — it was very relaxed with her."

the bachelor
Craig Sjodin/ABC

After the episode aired, Greer, 24, came under fire for defending blackface years prior. She apologized on Instagram.

"In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong comments on my social media accounts," the Texas native wrote on her Instagram Stories. "In particular, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween. I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared these harmful opinions at all."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

