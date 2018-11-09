The Bachelor's Sean Lowe Hilariously Schools Arie Luyendyk Jr. on What Marriage Is Really Like

Marriage isn’t always glamorous — just ask Sean Lowe.

On Thursday, season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. dedicated a heartfelt post to his fiancée Lauren Burnham — and Lowe, the season 17 Bachelor who married his final pick Catherine Giudici in 2014, couldn’t resist poking a little fun at his friend. (Both men vied for Emily Maynard‘s rose on The Bachelorette in 2012.)

“I can’t sleep… the house is quiet, you’re next to me,” Luyendyk Jr., 37, captioned a romantic photo him and Burnham, 26, on Instagram. “I can hear your soft breath and I wonder what you’re dreaming about. I closed my eyes tonight and our future played like a beautiful romance with flashes of our wedding, travels, our children and a house full of friends, family and love.”

“I woke up and you were wrapped in my arms, our pups on the floor next to us,” he continued. “Now I lay awake wanting to fast forward our lives but in the same breath push pause and not let these eyes close for too long because this is what true love feels like. Good night xo.”

So what did Lowe, 34, have to say?

“This is bizarre! I wrote something eerily similar to Catherine,” he commented, before launching into his own declaration: “I can’t sleep — think it was the Mexican food. I can hear your loud snores and I wonder if I should put a pillow over your head. I closed my eyes tonight and flashes of an empty house, no kids, no noise, just me and Netflix played out like a beautiful romance.”

“Now I lay awake wanting to fast forward our lives to the point where I’m not constantly wiping someone’s butt or cleaning up vomit off the couch,” he continued. “This is what marriage feels like. XO.”

Of course, it was all in good fun — and Luyendyk Jr. took it like a champ. “Haha you kill me!” he responded.

Luyendyk Jr. sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation when he proposed to finalist Becca Kufrin — only to later change his mind and dump her for Burnham, his runner-up, during his season’s brutal three-hour finale earlier this year.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham went on to get engaged on After the Final Rose in March and are set to tie the knot on Jan. 12.

Lowe and Giudici Lowe will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in January. They share sons Isaiah Hendrix, 5 months, and Samuel Thomas, 2.