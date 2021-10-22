The Bachelor's Sarah Trott Mourns Father's Death Years After ALS Diagnosis: 'Honor to Know You'

The former Bachelor contestant left Matt James' season early, citing her father's health as one of her reasons for self-elimination

The Bachelor’s Sarah Trott Mourns the Loss of Her Father to ALS: ‘It Was an Absolute Honor to Know You’

The Bachelor's Sarah Trott is mourning the death of her father after years of living with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old former Bachelor contestant revealed that on Oct. 15, her father died, sharing a touching tribute on social media with throwback photos of her family.

"Where do I even begin with this guy?! What an incredible man and inspiration. I love you endlessly and miss you so much already," she wrote on Instagram. "You hung up your jersey last Friday after a hard fight with ALS. Six years of extra innings and surpassing everyone's expectations both physically and mentally."

ALS is a neurological disease that causes the progressive paralysis of the muscles responsible for chewing food, speaking and walking — eventually leading to respiratory failure, often within five years. Trott has explained in the past that her father was diagnosed with ALS while she was in college and given two years to live — exceeding those expectations.

"My amazing dad, a true family man, my mentor, my inspiration and loving father. You fought so bravely. It was an absolute honor to know you for 25 years and to be your daughter," Trott shared.

Trott explained that her father often told her and her family that he knew his purpose was to inspire others despite his own personal battles.

She added, "You lost so much over the years to the cruel ways of ALS but you never allowed the disease to crush your positive spirit. You refused to let ALS cripple your goofy personality, your wit and wisdom, and most importantly you never let it dim your faith in Jesus."

Many followers of the news anchor shared their condolences under the heartfelt tribute, including fellow Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell who wrote, "What an incredible man and an inspiration to us all! I know you'll continue to share his kindness and positivity to all of us. Praying for you guys and sending you so much love Sarah 💛."

Before her self-elimination from The Bachelor, Trott opened up to Matt James on his season of the show about her father's health during a one-on-one date, explaining that "Family is everything to me."

She revealed that she spent years serving as the caregiver for her father, quitting her job as a broadcast journalist in the process. Trott later came to the decision to leave the dating competition, citing her dad's ALS diagnosis as one reason she wanted to return home.