The Bachelor: Madison Prewett Is Missing at Rose Ceremony After Peter Weber's Sex Confession

After Monday’s episode of The Bachelor ended on a cliffhanger, everyone’s wondering what Madison Prewett will do next.

The first half of an extended sneak peek teases what’s to come on next week’s episode, which picks up in the aftermath of Peter Weber confessing to Madison that he did, in fact, get “intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates — though he didn’t divulge any specific details concerning Hannah Ann Sluss or Victoria Fuller.

Madison, a virgin who had made it clear to Peter that she wouldn’t be able to move forward if he slept with the other women, was devastated. And it appears she may decide to skip the rose ceremony where Peter whittles his choices from three to two, as the clip opens with Hannah Ann and Victoria, all dressed up and wondering where their fellow finalist is.

“Where’s Maddie?” one of them whispers.

And while Peter himself is “emotionally drained,” Hannah Ann and Victoria aren’t too happy with where things stand, either.

“It just makes me feel uncomfortable,” Hannah Ann says, crying. “I want to be here so bad. I want to feel chosen.”

“It’s unfair,” Victoria adds. “And I don’t like it.”

The next thing we see is a single rose up for grabs, followed by a shot of one woman being sent home in a limo.

“Maybe I didn’t go about this week the right way,” a tearful Peter admits.

Next week’s episode will also include the Women Tell All, followed by the series finale in two weeks. And in the second half of the sneak peek, Peter appears to be at his wits’ end.

“I am so grateful for our relationship, but it’s all over,” he says. “I don’t even know how to do this. My heart is like, broken right now.”

Then we see Peter’s mom Barbara begging him to reconsider.

“Don’t let her go,” she pleads. “That’s what love stories are made out of. Bring her home. Bring her home to us.”

And last but not least, the sneak peek teases an emotional conversation between Peter and a mystery woman.

“I’m so sorry. From the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry,” he says, crying. “I swear to God, I never, ever envisioned this.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.