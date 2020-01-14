The Bachelor: Peter Weber Lets Hannah Brown Go — and Calls Out One Contestant for 'Bullying'

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation needs to know: What went down during Peter Weber and Hannah Brown‘s raw heart-to-heart?

After Hannah crashed her ex’s season premiere of The Bachelor last week, viewers have been anxious to learn the outcome of their tear-filled conversation. On Monday’s episode, we finally got to see the second half of their sit-down, which picked up with Hannah admitting she wasn’t sure she “made the right decision” when she sent Peter home on The Bachelorette.

“I just want someone to want me as bad as I want them,” he told her. “And you telling me that you have feelings still, and that you made mistakes, I want to hear that and I want to believe that.”

Hannah was torn, unsure how to proceed — all while the two got closer and closer on the couch, with him gently rubbing her back after she climbed into his lap. But just as it seemed they were about to kiss, Peter pulled away. “I can’t do this,” he said, instead deciding it was time to get back to his group date.

“I wanted to kiss her, yes,” he told the cameras after the conversation. “That’s what I was feeling. That’s what I wanted to do. I mean, it wasn’t that long ago that we broke up, so I guess it’s okay to feel this way.”

“I probably didn’t handle this the right way today,” he admitted. “I am trying to figure out what the hell my heart wants, and I’m just really scared that I’m not where I need to be for this.”

Image zoom Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Eric McCandless/ABC

Emotionally drained, he opted to cancel the rest of the group date and gathered the women to let them know.

“This is just really awkward. As you all saw, Hannah was here today, and I went in there and it was kind of emotional,” he told them. “I don’t think she was expecting to feel that way. We just had a chat that I think we needed to have, got some stuff off our chest, and I’m really, really sorry, but I don’t think today we can continue with this group date.”

“I’m just not in the right head space right now to just have fun with you guys and enjoy this. I feel horrible because this is not fair to you at all. I still want to meet up later and reconvene and kind of gather myself and try this over again,” he said. “This is tough, because I know you guys know what I had for her was very real. … That’s not just gone away.”

The women were understanding, but they weren’t exactly happy. But that night, he apologized to them all again — and this time he insisted he was “moving forward,” officially leaving his relationship with Hannah “in the past.”

The group date rose went to Sydney, and the next night, the cast convened at the mansion for the second cocktail party and rose ceremony of the season. And just as the tension over Hannah was beginning to subside, a new wave of drama washed over the group. This time, it involved Kelsey, who had been saving a special bottle of champagne from home to enjoy with Peter, and Hannah Ann, who stumbled across the champagne set-up during her time with Peter and decided to pop the bubbly.

Hannah Ann maintained it was an honest mistake, insisting there were two separate champagne set-ups and that she had gotten confused. But Kelsey refused to believe her, calling Hannah Ann a “f—ing snake” and a “fake bitch.” Hannah Ann tried to apologize, but Kelsey wouldn’t back down.

“You know what you did,” she snapped. “You are fake ,and I know what you did, and it’s f—ed up. I’m not about that. You’re calculated. I’m real, you’re calculated. That’s the difference between us. And I’m over it.”

Drink drama aside, Peter sent home Lauren, Payton and Courtney in the rose ceremony that night. The following morning, Alexa, MyKenna, Natasha, Deandra, Lexi, Victoria F., Kelsey and Hannah Ann headed out on a group date, which landed them in a Revolve fashion show.

Image zoom Hannah Ann Eric McCandless/ABC

Image zoom Victoria F. Eric McCandless/ABC

Guest stars Carson Kressley (of original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy fame) and America’s Next Top Model‘s Janice Dickinson judged the women’s walks alongside Revolve’s chief brand officer Raissa Gerona. The panel selected Hannah Ann and Victoria F. as their top two, ultimately crowning Hannah Ann the winner — which meant she got to take home over 40 shopping bags filled with Revolve clothes, shoes and accessories.

Image zoom Hannah Ann (left); Victoria F. Eric McCandless/ABC

Later that night with Peter on the group date, Victoria F. — who had struggled to feel confident on the runway —broke down.

“I don’t know if I’m made out for this,” she told him. “I like you, I do, but I just don’t know if it’s worth my mental health. I see you making connections with people who are so different from me. … I just feel like there’s so many other girls here. I don’t know how to catch your attention.”

“It’s just hard,” she said, crying. “This process is so hard. It’s so hard for me to be confident and secure.”

But Peter worked hard to reassure her, and she decided to stick around.

“I know you’re not like any of the girls here. And it is very endearing to me that this is not easy for you but you’re trying your best, and I see that,” he told her. “You are the type of person that I want to see if I can figure this out with. I do not want you to go. I want you to be here.”

Meanwhile, unresolved tensions between Hannah Ann and Kelsey over #ChampagneGate simmered.

“A bully is someone who tears someone else down and rips them apart, and that’s what [Kelsey] accomplished,” Hannah Ann said. “It upsets me that Peter doesn’t know about that side of Kelsey.”

She decided to talk to him about it, pulling him aside to let him know she had been “up all last night crying.”

“I approached Kelsey last night and she told me to f— off, then I went down to her a second time and she said I was a bitch, that I was a princess, just went and tore me up,” she said. “My spirit was crushed, and I felt bullied. It was really, really, really hard.”

“That’s not okay with me, at all,” Peter replied. “I don’t want to see you hurt. I already feel such a connection with you and I know you have such a beautiful heart. … I’m sorry that you felt bullied, and I’m not going to put up with that.”

The night drew to a close, and Peter decided to give the group date rose to Victoria F. — then asked Kelsey to join him for one final chat.

“So it was brought to my attention from Hannah Ann that she feels like you’re bullying her and that you called her a bitch, that you called her a princess, that she’s fake,” he told her. “If that is the case, that’s not okay with me.”

“I didn’t have a problem with her until she did what she did, and she knew what she did,” Kelsey replied. “I don’t like her. She knows that.”

Kelsey told Peter that Hannah Ann was “trying to play the victim card,” claiming she “acts a certain way to you and a different way in the house.”

“The word ‘bully’ takes it to the next level,” Kelsey said, crying. “I’ve been bullied in the past, and there’s a difference between me saying not nice words to her face and constantly bullying somebody.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.