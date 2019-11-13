New Bachelor Promo Makes Not-So-Subtle Reference to Peter Weber's Famous Windmill Fantasy Suite

That’s the way the wind blows!

Peter Weber is known throughout Bachelor Nation as the man who had sex (four times!) in a windmill during his night in the Fantasy Suite with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette — and the franchise isn’t letting that fun fact go anytime soon.

A new promo for Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor released Wednesday by ABC makes a not-so-subtle callback to the famous date. After opening with a shot of a plane soaring through the sky (Weber, an airline pilot, has earned himself the nickname “Pilot Pete”), the camera follows a rose petal as it flutters across the screen. The shot then pans out to reveal a windmill, and out comes Weber, looking dashing in a suit and tie and armed with a single red rose.

The teaser comes less than two months before the three-hour season premiere on Jan. 6.

Weber recently made headlines after he sustained a forehead injury in a golf cart accident last month. News of the injury broke on Oct. 8 amid reports that he had fallen and hit his head on cocktail glasses during a round of golf.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Weber’s injury was being blown out of proportion, saying, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported.”

Production continued as scheduled, the insider said, adding that Weber went on a date the following afternoon.

Host Chris Harrison also later confirmed on Instagram that Weber “suffered a freak accident” and got stitches but was “100 percent okay.”

And in images seen of him since, he looks dashing as ever — with a small bandage on his forehead.

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.