Bachelor Producers Say They Are 'Heartbroken' over Tyler Gwozdz's 'Tragic' Death

Tyler Gwozdz Ed Herrera/ABC

Producers of The Bachelor are speaking out about former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz’s shocking death.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” they said in a statement.

A contestant on Hannah Brown‘s season last year, Gwozdz died Wednesday, just over a week after a suspected overdose. He was 29.

According to the Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy will take a minimum of eight to 12 weeks to complete.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Boca Raton Police Services Department told PEOPLE that they “responded to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13, adding that “the case is an active ongoing investigation.”

In a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, a woman could be heard frantically attempting to locate Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, after breaking down the door to the bathroom that Gwozdz was inside and successfully turning him on his back.

According to TMZ, paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

On The Bachelorette, Gwozdz secured the first one-on-one date with Brown, 25, though he abruptly left during the third episode. No reason was given for his departure; Brown simply told the rest of the men that he “had to leave.”

Image zoom Tyler Gwozdz and Hannah Brown John Fleenor/ABC

He told Refinery29 in a statement at the time, “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

But fans speculated his exit had something to do with an anonymous Reddit thread in which he was accused of being an “extreme misogynist” and spitting on an ex-girlfriend, according to Newsweek. Gwozdz referred to the anonymous accusations as “totally unsubstantiated rumors.”

“The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record,” he told Refinery29.

Prior to joining the reality franchise, Gwozdz was a psychology graduate student living in Boca Raton, Florida.

“Tyler G. is a very laid-back guy with a go-with-the-flow kind of attitude. He avoids clubs at all costs and would much rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle or relaxing on his boat,” his Bachelorette bio read.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.