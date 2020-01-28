Producers of the Bachelor Now Casting Seniors Looking for Love for a 'New Exciting Dating Show'

Calling all seniors looking for love!

The producers of The Bachelor are searching for people enjoying their “golden years” who would be interested in an “exciting new dating show.”

In a casting call shared by Bachelor producer Lindsay Liles on Monday, seniors aged 65 and older are invited to apply to be part of the show.

“Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?” the casting call says.

“The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!” the casting call continues. Those interested are encouraged to head to SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com.

A senior version of The Bachelor wouldn’t be the first spinoff for the popular franchise.

Peter Weber and cast of The Bachelor Season 24

After The Bachelor made its debut in 2002, The Bachelorette followed a year later, and Bachelor in Paradise premiered in 2014.

ABC has also had a few other Bachelor spinoffs including Bachelor Pad, which made its debut in 2010 and ran for three seasons.

In 2018, several previous contestants from around the world participated in one season of The Bachelor Winter Games.

Earlier this week, ABC announced another Bachelor Nation spinoff in the works, titled The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison

The new show will see 20 single men and women who will search for love through music, PEOPLE previously reported.

The contestants will not only live together and go on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music but will also sing both individually and as couples.

Relationships will be tested with musical challenges, including live performances in front of a judge’s panel. Couples who display their love and devotion to each other in their performances will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.

The new senior dating show remains unnamed, and it’s not yet clear whether Bachelor Nation stalwart Chris Harrison will host either that show or Listen to Your Heart, which premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

