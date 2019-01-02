'Cinderella' Leaves a Shoe for Colton Underwood on The Bachelor: 'I'm Here for Prince Charming'

It looks like Colton Underwood, the leading man on the 19th season of The Bachelor, might finally get his fairytale ending.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s premiere, 28-year-old contestant Erin rolls up to the mansion in a horse-drawn carriage — and dressed as a modern-day Cinderella. According to the ABC, she’s more than an aspiring princess. Her job description is listed as “Cinderella” — not that much of a stretch since she works for her stepmother’s home improvement business.

When she makes her entrance, the women who have already met Underwood watch on the sidelines in shock.

“There’s a horse and a carriage, y’all,” says contestant.

“She’s literally wearing a light-blue dress,” adds another.

“I really could’ve done a lot more than a bag of nuts,” jokes a third as Erin walks up to Underwood and introduces herself.

“You know how to make an entrance,” the 26-year-old former pro football player quips.

“I’m here looking for my Prince Charming, so I really can’t wait to get to know you better,” the Texas native responds. “Come find me before the clock strikes midnight.”

She even leaves one high-heeled shoe outside before entering the house.

Meanwhile, the other women are ready to start some drama.

“All right, Cinderella, we’ll see what happens at midnight,” says one.

“She totally took my idea. That was my idea,” another one cries.

“There’s a Cinderella. It’s getting really crazy already!” a third woman tells the producers.

Underwood has been tight-lipped about how the season progresses for him, even when he’s posting on social media. In late November, he shared a photo of himself and what appeared to be a new lady in his life after the show wrapped filming. But to keep things a surprise, he covered her face and body with the generic woman emoji.

“Date night with my babe,” he captioned the shot, joking that his companion was “a little pixelated tonight, but I promise you that she has a great personality.”

Sadly, his “babe” was later revealed his Instagram Story to be none other than fellow Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann, one of the final two contestants from Becca Kufrin‘s season.

Horstmann confirmed their “date night” in his own Instagram Story, writing, “Sorry to disappoint you America, but I’m @coltonunderwood’s plus one.”

A recent trailer for the show, however, reveals that it won’t be all fun and games. At one point, things get so challenging that Underwood himself bawls his eyes out.

“Every time I put myself out there I get rejected,” Underwood says in one scene, which then fades into a different scene where one of the contestants says, “I can’t accept a proposal.”

The clip ends with Underwood threatening to leave the show and fleeing the property by hopping a fence.

Sitting down with PEOPLE before embarking on his own journey, Underwood, who’s known for being a virgin, said he’ll remain open, honest and true to himself as the Bachelor.

“I’m going to live my life and do what I’ve always done,” he said. “[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it’s just who I am and what I believe in. I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I’m just waiting for the right heart.”

Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.