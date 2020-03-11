Bachelor Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Says He and Madison Prewett Are 'Not Going to Work'

When it comes to his newfound love with Madison Prewett, Peter Weber‘s mother Barbara isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

During Tuesday night’s Bachelor finale, Barbara didn’t hold back after her son broke off his short-lived engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss to pursue a relationship with Madison.

“Of course I have my feelings,” Barbara told his Chris Harrison about her son’s decision. “The show last night didn’t show everything. I’ve gotten a lot of love in my DMs, but I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me. I just loved her. The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted. We were getting used to the time there. We had to wait three hours.”

“When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her,” she added. “When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said ‘No.’ And that she would not accept a proposal in four days. How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting. Therefore, when I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, was because I knew. We just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that interaction with Madison.”

Following part one of the two-night Bachelor finale Monday, Barbara received a mix of praise and criticism on social media, largely due to her passionate plea for Peter, 28, to choose Sluss over Prewett.

While Hannah Ann confronted Peter during tonight’s episode, Barbara was seen clapping her hands in support. However, when Madison told Peter that she loved him, Barbara was anything but impressed.

In response to Barbara’s thoughts, Madison said she “can’t change the past.”

“There’s a lot that is out of my control,” she said. “I came into the journey saying I was going to be unashamed of who I am and undeniably myself and that’s something I’ve done this entire journey. I’m not a mom, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids. I have love and respect for Peter, therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family. I will never say a negative word about anything.”

“We want the best for him,” Barbara responded. “I have to tell you, completely two different people. One was willing to compromise and the other one was not. You need both to compromise. Earlier Peter said, I gave my heart to two people. At that place, one only gave his heart to him and that was Hannah Ann. To me, of course, my love went to Hannah Ann.”

Madison quickly interrupted to give her two cents.

“I disagree,” she said. “I think this isn’t just Peter’s journey. When you sign up to come on a show like this, you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife. I totally understand as a mother you’re going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me. This is me choosing Peter.”

After Harrison asked Barbara how they can get through this, the energy in the room shifted.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

At this point, a frustrated Peter stepped in.

“I’m telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough,” he said. “Please. Listen to me.”

“I hate this situation,”his father, Peter Sr., said. “It’s telling to me that there are so many obstacles in this way to even get to this point that you don’t even start a relationship like that. We saw a lot more than the average person here would understand that there are so many differences to overcome. When you’re getting into a relationship that beginnings should be the brightest spot and it was anything but.”

“This is about me and Peter,” Madison insisted. “This is about our journey.”

Although the family’s introduction to Hannah Ann, 23, went smoothly, things were not as easy for Madison, 23, due to her and Peter’s different lifestyles.

“I understand that you’re very religious,” Barbara told Madison during Monday’s episode. “Peter, he’s very spiritual, like I’m spiritual. But I just wonder how important it would be for you to have someone that’s on your same level of faith — because [Peter] is completely different. And Peter’s lifestyle, I don’t know if you’re aware of it, but he socializes, he parties.”

After meeting both girls, Barbara burst into tears to Peter, insisting that Madison wasn’t the right girl for him and that he should choose Hannah Ann.

After her plea for Peter to choose Hannah Ann, Barbara received a mix of praise and criticism on social media.

Barbara addressed the criticism on her most recent Instagram post, where one follower defended the mother of two and wrote, “Can people please leave her alone! Barb, I think you did the right thing.”

“Thanks but I ignore all negatives!!” Barbara responded.