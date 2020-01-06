Bachelor Peter Weber Wants to Kiss Hannah Brown in Sneak Peek: 'I Can't Help How My Heart Feels'

He may want the infamous windmill revelation to stay in the past, but on the first group date of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, sex talk was very much on the table.

During Monday night’s premiere, Weber and the girls open up about their intimate pasts in front of an audience, as well as Peter’s ex girlfriend, Hannah Brown.

“I had an inkling that the windmill would come out,” contestant Alayah tells PEOPLE exclusively. “But talking about sex in front of a room of people, plus the guy you’re dating and his ex girlfriend is kind of awkward!”

Says contestant Kelsey: “It’s a little embarrassing and awkward that we’re talking about our sexual experiences, but I’m a very open person. And intimacy is very important.”

Sydney, another contestant on the date, agrees. “I love that Peter is in tune with his sexuality and he’s not afraid to be open and honest about it.”

That doesn’t mean any of the women — or Weber — were prepared when Brown showed up out of the blue.

“I was very very surprised,” Weber, who was second runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, tells PEOPLE. “I truly was not expecting that.”

Still, the commercial pilot, 28, admits that some feelings between them remained.

“Even though it didn’t work out with us on The Bachelorette, that relationship still meant a lot to us,” he says. “You are going to see just how much it meant to us when you see the episode. All of the emotions resurfaced. They’re just real emotions that come out between two people that at one point cared about each other a lot.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber on The Bachelorette John Fleenor/ABC

Above, PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the date showing their emotional discussion.

“I don’t know, Peter. I question what I should have done, and, you know, I question a lot. But … ” Brown says through tears, mascara streaking running down her face.

“I don’t know. I feel like that I was not confused, but now I don’t know. I don’t know,” Weber replies. “Um. What the f— do I do right now? I don’t know what I’m doing.”

To the camera, Weber explains what’s going through his mind.

“I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I just don’t want to stop looking at her, and I want to just kiss her and just … ” he says, trailing off.

The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.