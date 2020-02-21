The Bachelor: Victoria Fuller Tells Peter Weber She's Questioning 'Everything' in Sneak Peek

Another day, another confusing conversation between Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller.

In a sneak peek at their Fantasy Suite date on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, the pilot, 28, admits he and Victoria F. have much to discuss in the wake of their latest argument. As viewers recall, on last week’s episode, an ex-girlfriend of Peter’s dropped by to deliver an ominous warning, claiming Victoria F. has “broken up many relationships,” which she denied.

“I know I have a lot of questions and a lot of conversations to have with Victoria,” Peter says. “I’ve learned a lot about her.”

When the two sit down for dinner, Victoria F. brings up the fact that they need to work on their “communication.” (Indeed.)

“I feel like we need to have more of a conversation,” she says. “We need to talk about like, communication, because communication is probably, I don’t know, the biggest thing in a relationship. So I want you to tell me everything I need to give you — like, spell it out.”

So Peter does just that.

“What I need is that 100 percent confidence in knowing that I can always count on you,” he says. “I mean, it’s no secret that you have tried, at some points, to push me away and tried to walk away.”

Immediately, Victoria F. starts getting frustrated, all while insisting that she’s doing her best.

“I don’t know,” she says. “I’m trying.”

“You do know,” Peter insists. “And I’m not saying that it was right, but there is a reason.”

“I don’t know. I just question everything, I guess,” she says, beginning to trail off. “I don’t know what you want. I’m struggling.”

This season, fans aren’t the only ones who have been poking fun at the couple’s arguments, which tend to go in circles — earlier this week, Cazzie David delivered a hilarious impersonation of Victoria F. on Nick Viall‘s podcast, Viall Files.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC. Share your thoughts on this season in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.