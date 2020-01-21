The Bachelor‘s Victoria Fuller is in for a not-so-pleasant surprise.

In a teaser at next week’s episode of the ABC reality series, Fuller, a 25-year-old medical sales rep, and Peter Weber head out on a one-on-one date, which includes a private concert from country star Chase Rice.

“I have a surprise for Victoria. We have our own private Chase Rice concert,” Weber, 28, explains in the promo.

But while most contestants look forward to scoring individual time with the Bachelor, Fuller appears nervous, biting her nails, as she walks-hand-in-hand with Weber into the show.

The reason for her nerves? She previously dated Rice before appearing on the reality series.

While slow dancing with Weber as Rice presumably performs, Fuller turns her head away after looking towards the stage.

As for Rice, footage also shows him smiling as he turns his face, also appearing to be surprised.

Later, Fuller reveals to Weber that “Chase and I dated.”

“Wait, what?” Weber says before she gets up, walks away and tearfully says, “I can’t do this.”

The episode comes months after Rice teased his Bachelor cameo, revealing to PEOPLE in November that he “was involved more than I wanted to be involved with.”

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville, the musician revealed that he said yes to performing a few songs on season 24 after consulting fellow musicians Dan + Shay, who previously sang during a date on the ABC reality series.

“It was interesting. You’ll have to wait and see,” Rice, 34, said about the experience. “My thing was I wanted to go on there for the music. I wanted to go on there and play some songs. I talked to Dan + Shay, I was like, ‘Is it worth it?’ They said absolutely. I wanted to go out there and promote ‘Lonely If You Are’ and ‘Eyes On You’ and I did.”

The show has featured acts like Dolly Parton, Robin Thicke, Chicago, Train, Colbie Caillat, Big & Rich, the Backstreet Boys, the Baha Men and Russell Dickerson. But Rice teased that his cameo may involve more drama than the dating show’s musical performances typically do.

“Then there was an extracurricular activity that I wasn’t expecting,” he said.

Although he didn’t reveal exactly what took place, Rice explained that he “knew some contestants on the show” prior to taping.

“I was involved, and I was involved more than I wanted to be involved with. That will be coming out I’m sure in January,” said Rice, who added that he will “be dropping some new music in January whatever day that airs.”

When PEOPLE joked that he might end up engaged during Weber’s season, Rice quickly clarified.

“Absolutely not. I will not be engaged and I will not be the next Bachelor, I can set that straight right now,” he said. “But I will be putting out new music in January. It’s going to be a good week.”

ABC reps had no comment at the time.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.