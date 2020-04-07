Why Bachelor Peter Weber Sought 'Closure' with Hannah Brown While Engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss

Needless to say, Peter Weber and Hannah Brown have quite the history.

The two met on her season of The Bachelorette last year and famously confessed to having sex four times in a windmill during their Fantasy Suite date. They didn’t end up together, as Brown got engaged to finalist Jed Wyatt, but their paths dramatically crossed once again when she crashed his season premiere of The Bachelor and confessed that she still had feelings for him. (She had called things off with Wyatt after learning he allegedly had a girlfriend when he came on the show, and then she asked runner-up Tyler Cameron out.)

Though Weber was torn, he ultimately ended their tear-filled conversation and returned to his contestants, vowing that his relationship with Brown was well and truly over.

He went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they ended up splitting over his unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Madison Prewett.

Sluss, 23, has since said that Weber seeking “closure” with Brown, 25, again after the show was the “first red flag” that their relationship wouldn’t work. During an appearance this week on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Weber, 28, explained the situation and opened up about his complicated relationship with Brown.

“Obviously, when I saw the first episode, it made it tough for me. It really did,” he said. “That was the first time that I opened up to Hannah Ann about where I was struggling. And I struggled with that so much because that’s the last thing I want to be putting on her — she’s my person now, and you should feel comfortable leaning on that person and sharing anything with them but it’s like, that’s so inappropriate and so weird and so not what she wants to hear.”

“I was like, ‘How do I go about this in the right way?’ I just continued to open up and really let her know where I was struggling and why I felt what I felt,” he continued. “I just felt like I needed to tell her that and she needed to know.”

Weber said he and Sluss watched the first two episodes together in December before the season premiered in January. Brown did, too, and then contacted Weber to talk things through, he said.

“Hannah Brown reached out to me on Instagram. She direct messaged me and said, ‘Hey … that was really rough, tough to watch. How are you doing with all that? I don’t know how I feel about it,'” he said. “So when I got that, that’s when I went to Hannah Ann and said, ‘Hey, listen, Hannah Brown reached out to me. I want to see if you’re comfortable with me continuing to talk and possibly give her closure, give me closure in all this because of how everything ended. Would you be okay with that?'”

“And she obviously was a little uneasy about it, understandably,” he continued. “But finally [she] was like, ‘Just don’t see her in person. But yeah, you guys can talk about it and handle all that stuff.'”

According to Weber, when and Brown talked, they “were just being supportive of each other.”

“I’ve always been that way for Hannah Brown, as she’s been for me,” he said.

Asked what kind of closure, specifically, he was looking for, Weber said it more for Brown’s sake than his own.

“When I say ‘closure,’ I had brought that word up to Hannah Ann because Hannah Brown was expressing to me that she didn’t feel good about watching the episode. So, for me, I was moved on. I really was,” he said. “I had had the closure that I needed. Was it tough to watch? Absolutely. But the closure wasn’t necessarily for me.”

And he did clarify that their initial conversation on the season premiere was cut short by producers.

“Honestly, we just ran out of time. We had to go to a night portion of the date later on, and the conversation had to get wrapped up. It wasn’t necessarily our doing — we were told we had to finish it,” he said. “And so it was a little bit weird and odd, because here we are, and we’re obviously two people that have had strong feelings for each other in the past and we’re reminiscing on that, not knowing what to do.”

“In that moment, it didn’t get aired, but I told her, ‘I’ll leave the show right now … if this is something you want to pursue,'” he continued. “So you go from that, you have that serious, serious conversation, and then it literally just was like, ‘All right guys, time’s up. We have to wrap this.’ So we gave each other a hug and wished each other well and then I left. And that’s how it ended. Not the most ideal way to end something like that.”

Overall, despite the ups and downs of the process, Weber said he doesn’t regret the experience or the way he carried himself.

“I can’t change myself … but the one thing that kind of sucked the most was me just being a little bit too empathetic throughout the entire process and not putting my foot down in certain situations,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I am who I am. So it’s a regret, but it’s a regret that I would continue to keep making because that’s just the person that I am. And maybe this kind of process wasn’t ideal for me, being on this side as the Bachelor.”