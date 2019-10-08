New Bachelor Peter Weber Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Splitting Face Open Ahead of Filming

New Bachelor Peter Weber is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery in Costa Rica, PEOPLE confirms.

During a game of golf on Monday, the ABC leading man split his head open after he fell and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses, Radar Online reports.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” a source told the outlet.

As a result of the nasty injury, Weber, 27, reportedly traveled two hours to a hospital for an operation in which he received 22 stitches in his face.

“He is pulling through,” a second source told Radar.

The incident occurred one day before the women competing on his season were supposed to arrive in Costa Rica, according to Radar.

During the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September, ABC announced that Weber — a.k.a. “Pilot Pete” — would be handing out the roses for the ABC series’ 24th season, which premieres in January 2020.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Weber told host Chris Harrison at the end of the reunion episode. “I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. … I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

The airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California, placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. Weber won viewers’ hearts all the way to his devastating elimination during the show’s finale, and fans had been ramping up their impassioned pleas for him to become Bachelor on social media.

Asked what he learned from his relationship with Brown, Weber told Harrison: “From night one with that first toast to the very end when I said goodbye to her, she was 100 percent unapologetically herself, and I love that. And that’s something that I definitely want to carry forward with my journey now.”

Shortly after the Bachelorette finale, Weber told PEOPLE he’d definitely be on board to be Bachelor if asked.

“I know this whole situation didn’t work out the way I was hoping, but Hannah truly showed me a different love than I had ever felt,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “So it’s given me hope that I have more love to find. I wouldn’t say no to trying it again because I know the experience works. And I’m hopeful that my person is right around the corner.”

Weber is also known for being the man Brown had sex with in a windmill — four times! — during their Fantasy Suite date. His time on the show wasn’t without controversy, though. Wimilar to Brown’s brief fiancé Jed Wyatt, a woman claimed she’d been seeing Weber when he left to shoot The Bachelorette.

He denied her claims in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, saying, “There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned. The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship.”

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020 on ABC.