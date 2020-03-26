The Bachelor's Peter Weber Spotted with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago

Peter Weber didn’t end up with either of his Bachelor finalists — but is he rekindling his connection with another eliminated contestant?

On Wednesday, the pilot, who lives in Los Angeles, spent time with Kelley Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago (which is currently under a stay at home order as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country). The two were spotted hanging out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirms to PEOPLE. They were joined by Dustin Kendrick, Weber’s fellow Bachelorette contestant from Hannah Brown‘s season.

The eyewitness says Weber and Flanagan didn’t kiss but seemed comfortable together, with Weber resting his leg in her lap at one point.

And in photos obtained by TMZ, the two appeared even closer as he slung her across his shoulder.

Reps for ABC, Weber and Flanagan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Flanagan, a lawyer from Chicago, came in fifth on Weber’s season. After she attended the live in-studio portion of the finale earlier this month, fans speculated they had secretly reignited their romance. Gushing comments from his mom Barbara only fueled the rumors, but Flanagan, 27, set the record straight in an interview with E! News.

“I have heard that,” she said of the rumor. “I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now.”

“I’m not with Peter,” she clarified. “I promise I’m not dating Peter.”

She also recently told PEOPLE that while she hadn’t given much thought to Bachelor in Paradise, she wasn’t closing any doors.

“Yeah, I’m definitely open to every opportunity that comes my way,” she said. “Look, I did The Bachelor and I never thought I would be on it. A lot of people knew I was out of my comfort zone being on the show and they would always ask me, ‘Do you regret it?’ I never, ever regret it.”

“Paradise is a couple of months away, so I have time, but I don’t know what I would say to it,” she said. “I honestly don’t. If it presents itself, it’s a different story, but as of now it hasn’t. So I’m just doing my thing.”

As for Weber? A source recently told PEOPLE that he’s “single” and “taking some time to figure out what he wants to do next” after his complicated splits from finalists Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.