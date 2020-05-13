Bachelor Peter Weber Shares Update on His Forehead Injury After Microneedling Procedure

The pilot sliced his forehead open while filming The Bachelor in Costa Rica last year

Seven months later, Peter Weber's forehead injury is still on the mend.

The pilot shared an update on the healing process while spending time with his new girlfriend Kelley Flanagan on Wednesday. After posting a video of himself with a large bandaid covering his forehead, he unveiled the original scar and reassured fans that he hadn't injured himself a second time.

"I'm sorry for causing any concern, you guys are so sweet," he said. "I'm fine, I promise, this is actually my original scar. I just had a little microneedling thing done, so it's a little swollen and bruised, but it's good."

"All good, I did not get a second injury," he promised. "And life is good!"

Image zoom Peter Weber/Instagram

Weber, 28, was filming The Bachelor in Costa Rica last October when he cut his forehead open after bumping his head into the top of a golf cart. The reality star later opened up about the "freak accident" in an interview with PEOPLE.

"As I reacted, I put my head down and brought my hand up, but I had a glass in my hand," he explained. "[The glass] shattered and ended up slicing my forehead open."

"I felt zero pain," he said. "I think my adrenaline was going like crazy. It wasn't until a couple hours in when it just kind of settled down. But the actual act of it, though, there was no pain. Blood everywhere, but no pain!"

Production immediately set about arranging medical assistance for him, and the show continued without delays.

"I had an amazing plastic surgeon," he said. "Thank God he was there to stay open late and sew me up. He did a really good job. And now, I got a good battle scar. It's a memory that will always remind me of this journey!"

Forehead injury aside, his journey was certainly a memorable one. On the two-part season finale in March, fans watched as Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Madison Prewett.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said they still loved each other and would be taking their relationship "one step at a time" — but just two days later, they announced they had "mutually decided" not to pursue things any further. A source told PEOPLE at the time they were "never really back together."