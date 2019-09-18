The Bachelor: Meet 33 Women Who May Be Vying for Peter Weber's Heart This Season

The airplane pilot will lead season 24
By Aurelie Corinthios
September 18, 2019 10:51 AM

1 of 35

PETER WEBER

ABC/John Fleenor

Bachelor Nation, it’s official: Peter Weber is your next lead. The airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and will take the helm for season 24 of The Bachelor, premiering in January 2020.

So who will be vying for his rose? Keep scrolling to meet the 33 women that ABC announced are up for this season of The Bachelor

2 of 35

ALAYAH B.

ABC

She’s from San Antonio, TX.

3 of 35

ALEXA C.

ABC

She’s from Chicago, IL.

4 of 35

ALEXIS T.

ABC

She’s from Whistler, BC, Canada.

5 of 35

AVONLEA E.

ABC

She’s from Fort Worth, TX.

6 of 35

COURTNEY P.

ABC

She’s from Venice, FL.

7 of 35

DEANDRA K.

ABC

She’s from Plano, TX.

8 of 35

EUNICE C.

ABC

She’s from Chicago, IL.

9 of 35

HANNAH ANN S.

ABC

She’s from Knoxville, TN.

10 of 35

HAYLEY H.

ABC

She’s from Los Angeles, CA.

11 of 35

JADE M.

ABC

She’s from Mesa, AZ.

12 of 35

JASMINE N.

ABC

She’s from Houston, TX.

13 of 35

JENNA S.

ABC

She’s from New Lenox, IL.

14 of 35

KATRINA B.

ABC

She’s from Chicago, IL.

15 of 35

KELLEY F.

ABC

She’s from Chicago, IL.

16 of 35

KELSEY W.

ABC

She’s from Des Moines, IA.

17 of 35

KIARRA N.

ABC

She’s from Roswell, GA.

18 of 35

KYLIE R.

ABC

She’s from Los Angeles, CA.

19 of 35

LAUREN J.

ABC

She’s from Los Angeles, CA.

20 of 35

LAUREN M.

ABC

She’s from Miami, FL.

21 of 35

LEXI B.

ABC

She’s from New York City, NY.

22 of 35

MADISON P.

ABC

She’s from Birmingham, AL.

23 of 35

MAURISSA G.

ABC

She’s from Atlanta, GA.

24 of 35

MEGAN H.

ABC

She’s from Daly City, CA.

25 of 35

MYKENNA D.

ABC

She’s from Langely, BC, Canada.

26 of 35

NATASHA P.

ABC

She’s from New York City, NY.

27 of 35

PAYTON M.

ABC

She’s from Wellesley, MA.

28 of 35

SARAH C.

ABC

She’s from Knoxville, TN.

29 of 35

SAVANAH M.

ABC

She’s from Houston, TX.

30 of 35

SHIANN L.

ABC

She’s from Las Vegas, NV.

31 of 35

SYDNEY H.

ABC

She’s from Birmingham, AL.

32 of 35

TAMMY L.

ABC

She’s from Syracuse, NY.

33 of 35

VICTORIA F.

ABC

She’s from Virginia Beach, VA.

34 of 35

VICTORIA P.

ABC

She’s from Alexandria, LA.

