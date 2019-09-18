The Bachelor: Meet 33 Women Who May Be Vying for Peter Weber's Heart This Season

PETER WEBER
Bachelor Nation, it’s official: Peter Weber is your next lead. The airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and will take the helm for season 24 of The Bachelor, premiering in January 2020.
So who will be vying for his rose? Keep scrolling to meet the 33 women that ABC announced are up for this season of The Bachelor.
ALAYAH B.
She’s from San Antonio, TX.
ALEXA C.
She’s from Chicago, IL.
ALEXIS T.
She’s from Whistler, BC, Canada.
AVONLEA E.
She’s from Fort Worth, TX.
COURTNEY P.
She’s from Venice, FL.
DEANDRA K.
She’s from Plano, TX.
EUNICE C.
She’s from Chicago, IL.
HANNAH ANN S.
She’s from Knoxville, TN.
HAYLEY H.
She’s from Los Angeles, CA.
JADE M.
She’s from Mesa, AZ.
JASMINE N.
She’s from Houston, TX.
JENNA S.
She’s from New Lenox, IL.
KATRINA B.
She’s from Chicago, IL.
KELLEY F.
She’s from Chicago, IL.
KELSEY W.
She’s from Des Moines, IA.
KIARRA N.
She’s from Roswell, GA.
KYLIE R.
She’s from Los Angeles, CA.
LAUREN J.
She’s from Los Angeles, CA.
LAUREN M.
She’s from Miami, FL.
LEXI B.
She’s from New York City, NY.
MADISON P.
She’s from Birmingham, AL.
MAURISSA G.
She’s from Atlanta, GA.
MEGAN H.
She’s from Daly City, CA.
MYKENNA D.
She’s from Langely, BC, Canada.
NATASHA P.
She’s from New York City, NY.
PAYTON M.
She’s from Wellesley, MA.
SARAH C.
She’s from Knoxville, TN.
SAVANAH M.
She’s from Houston, TX.
SHIANN L.
She’s from Las Vegas, NV.
SYDNEY H.
She’s from Birmingham, AL.
TAMMY L.
She’s from Syracuse, NY.
VICTORIA F.
She’s from Virginia Beach, VA.
VICTORIA P.
She’s from Alexandria, LA.