The Bachelor: See Peter Weber's Sizzling Portraits Ahead of His Season Premiere

The Latest Lead
In September, Peter Weber — a.k.a. Pilot Pete — was announced as the next Bachelor during the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.
“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful just to have this opportunity in front of me,” he said at the time. “This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”
Windmill Wonder
As fans recall, Weber came in third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. They also became known as the couple that had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite.
Will Love Take Flight?
Earlier this month, ABC revealed that the three-hour season premiere will include Weber’s first group and one-on-one dates — a first for the franchise.
The 30 contestants vying for his rose on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor.”
Turbulence Ahead
Trailers for the upcoming season have also teased an intimate reunion between Weber and Brown.
“What happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage?” ABC said in a release. “What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”
On the Mend
Weber sustained a forehead injury while playing golf in Costa Rica during production on the reality show in October. He got stitches and quickly resumed filming his journey to find love.
Host Chris Harrison later confirmed on Instagram that Weber “suffered a freak accident” but was “100 percent okay.” And in images seen of him afterwards, Weber looked dashing as ever — with a small bandage on his forehead.
A Fresh Start
Buckle your seatbelts! Weber’s season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.