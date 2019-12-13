The Bachelor: See Peter Weber's Sizzling Portraits Ahead of His Season Premiere

In September, Peter Weber — a.k.a. Pilot Pete — was announced as the next Bachelor during the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful just to have this opportunity in front of me,” he said at the time. “This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

Keep scrolling to see his sexy official portaits, exclusively revealed by PEOPLE!