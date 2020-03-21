Bachelor's Peter Weber Says He Has Plans to Move Out of His Parents' House

It’s time for Pilot Pete to leave the nest!

Peter Weber revealed during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Friday that he’s planning on moving out of his parents’ house soon.

The former Bachelor responded to a fan who wrote “any plans to not live at home,” by singing “I’m Leaving on a Jet Plane” by John Denver in a video with his parents in the background.

“But real talk yes, either NYC for about a year or LA,” he wrote atop the video.

“Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out!” Peter’s dad joked as he walked out the door.

“We’re empty nesters!” his mom Barbara can be heard saying in the background.

Back in January, Barbara gave fans some insight on why her eligible bachelor son still lived at home at 28.

“First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close…we’re basically one. We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other,” Barbara said on the Bachelor Party podcast, per E! News.

She went on to explain that part of the reason Peter lived at home well into his twenties is because of her Cuban culture.

“People forget: I’m Cuban, OK… In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home,” she said, according to the outlet. “They would have children, and the grandparents… it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home.”

“So contrary to what a lot of people say like, ‘can’t wait to get rid of the kids,’ our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together,” she said. “And that’s one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack are still living at home, because there’s no reason really to move out.”

Barbara continued to explain that Peter’s career as a pilot was also a factor in his decision to live with his family.

“Let’s say for Peter, he works four days a week,” she said. “Then he has four days off, and he goes with his friends away, like they take a little mini vacation wherever. And then he comes back, and he goes right back to work.”

“So is that really smart to be paying a lot of money, monthly, until you can buy a house? So I always tell him it’s best to save your money — which, he can buy a house tomorrow if he wanted it,” she added.

Finally, Barbara suggested that when the time came for Peter to move out, it would be a decision made as a family.

“Responsibly, he can do it, but I’m just looking for the right place for him when we do decide that he’s going to take that step … but we’re very happy living at home, everybody together,” she said, according to E! News.

But Peter won’t be moving out of his parents’ house without getting in plenty of quality family time first!

Later on Friday, Peter shared a video of himself dancing with Barbara in their living room, captioning the clip, “Is this how you Tik Tok?”

“If I’m even half the parent my mom has been to me, my kids will be the luckiest in the world,” he added. “Spread love, I promise you’ll never regret it 🙏🏻”

Peter also shared in his Instagram Story Q&A on Friday that he has no regrets about his season of The Bachelor.

After a fan asked if he would redo his season, he said “No.”

“One of the biggest takeaways I took was we have 0% control of the past but 100% control of the future. And that’s a beautiful thing,” he wrote.

The pilot’s season was filled with plenty of drama, and Peter came out of the journey single after proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss.

While he and Madison Prewett — who left during the final date round in Australia — reconnected during the After the Final Rose special, a show source told PEOPLE this week that Peter and the basketball star “were never really back together.“

“They just realized they couldn’t make it work,” the show source added.

“Everything that Peter went through on The Bachelor really hit him hard,” the show source said. “He is aware that people think he made a ton of mistakes. But he never wanted to hurt anyone and he truly hoped he’d find a relationship that would last.”