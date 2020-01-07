Up, Up and Away! The Bachelor's Peter Weber and His Brother Jack's 'Flyest' Photos Together

When you've got a pilot for a brother, you're never flying solo
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 07, 2020 05:07 PM

We all know Peter Weber, a.k.a. this season’s Bachelor, a.k.a. Pilot Pete. Weber, who’s an actual pilot, came in third on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and started his journey to finding the one this season on The Bachelor.

We know plenty about Pete: He’s gorgeous, he’s got a passion for planes and he had sex in a windmill. But did you know …

Pilot Pete has a brother, Jack Weber, a.k.a. the Bachelor’s lil’ bro, a.k.a. Jettin’ Jack. No, really, Jack’s Instagram handle is Jettin’ Jack. Look it up. 

Peter’s little brother became a commercial rated pilot in 2018, as evidenced by this congratulatory Instagram post from Pete

Turns out, each of the Weber men have nicknames. Their dad, also a pilot, is Captain Weber. According to these plaques that the Weber men got for Christmas, Jack is the “best Weber pilot.” 

They’ve always been each other’s co-pilots. 

They’re the flyest bros in the business. 

Peter joked on Instagram that the trio was “Auditioning for Top Gun 3.” We would totally watch. 

Peter aptly captioned this snap of the two sharing a cockpit, “Birds of a feather flock together.” The aviation puns practically write themselves. 

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Pilot Pete and Jettin’ Jack! 

Someone please write a comic book called The Adventures of Pilot Pete and Jettin’ Jack. We’re pretty sure it would take off …

It’s plane to see that these two are not just brothers, they’re also pals. 

They’ve been there for each other from the beginning … or should we say from take off? 

And will hopefully grace us with shirtless photos for a long time to come. 

World’s flyest coffee dates. 

Here they are in 2012, enjoying some time on the ground at a football game. They enjoy touchdowns both on the air field and the football field. 

Jack captioned this 2012 snap, “Night out with the bro #swag.” A petition to bring the word “swag” back into 2020 has been drafted. 

Peter has always committed to his pilot lifestyle, even wearing aviator sunglasses inside. Here, the two pose in Las Vegas in 2014. 

The pair do plenty of jet-setting together. They traveled to Cuba in 2017. 

And France in May 2018. The sky’s the limit with these two.  

They even coordinated their outfits for a trip to Buckingham Palace. Who needs princes when you have pilots? 

