The Bachelor Channels Ghost: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Peter Weber's Sexy Oscars Promo

If you were watching the 2020 Oscars Sunday night on ABC, you can’t have missed Peter Weber‘s pottery moment.

During the live telecast, the network aired a customized promo for the reality show that paid homage to Ghost, the classic 1990 movie starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.

The sexy clip — set to the movie’s soundtrack, the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” — saw Weber take off his shirt as he approached a pottery wheel. As he sat down and began working with a hunk of wet clay, more and more arms suddenly began wrapping themselves around him from behind.

Then Goldberg herself made an appearance, popping into the frame with a warning for the beloved pilot: “Peter — you in danger, boy.”

In PEOPLE’s exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, Weber, 28, breaks the concept down.

“Today we’re filming a little promo for The Bachelor to run during the Oscars. We are filming a very iconic scene from the movie Ghost,” he says. “The promo starts off with a little bit of pottery. As I’m just getting lost in my work, I have a visitor. And then another visitor. And a couple more visitors.”

“It kind of turned out to be a really crazy group date,” he continues with a sheepish grin. “But being the Bachelor is crazy, dating a lot of women is crazy, and this scene is crazy.”

RELATED: New Bachelor Teaser Suggests Peter Weber May Have Sex with Someone Before Fantasy Suites

Weber had never done ceramics before, but he enjoyed the activity so much that he wishes it could have been one of his actual group dates on the show.

“You get to get messy, you get to have fun with it,” he says. “It was a lot of fun just getting my hands dirty and making some magic.”

When we last saw Pilot Pete, he’d sent Victoria P., Tammy, Mykenna and Sydney home, leaving six women left to fight for his roses: Hannah Ann, Kelley, Kelsey, Madison, Natasha and Victoria F.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.