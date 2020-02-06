Bachelor Peter Weber Condemns Victoria Fuller's Ad: ‘I in No Way Support That Kind of Campaign’

Peter Weber is speaking out about the latest controversy surrounding Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller.

Weber addressed Fuller’s involvement with a clothing campaign featuring a “White Lives Matter” slogan during an interview with PEOPLE, making his stance on the matter clear.

“It’s definitely been tough to see this unfold. To be honest I’m learning about all of this in real time just like everybody else is,” he said. “At this point right now, I see a lot of headlines about my response, and my support has been taken out of context. I in no way support that kind of campaign.”

Weber, 28, said he was unaware of the controversy while they were filming.

“I didn’t know anything about it during the time that Victoria and I were on the show together,” he said. “I think it’s important to let Victoria make a comment to the public and make some type of response. It has a lot more to do with her than myself. I don’t want to speak on her behalf.”

He added: “My only problem is that I would never support any campaign like that.”

On Jan. 4. — two days before the season began — Instagram account BachelorClues shared a photo of Fuller’s cast photo, as well as a shot from the modeling campaign, which was part of a marine conservation effort that featured the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

However, Fuller’s involvement in the campaign didn’t gain widespread attention until Cosmopolitan pulled its digital cover, which was supposed to feature her and Weber because she won a group date challenge.

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” Cosmo editor-in-chief Jessica Pels wrote in a letter from the editor on Monday. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

While Fuller has yet to address the controversy since Cosmo spoke out against it, she did comment on the original Instagram post the day it was posted and elaborated on her involvement in the campaign.

“Hello bachelor clues followers!” she began. “It would be nice for you to gather all facts before jumping to bash someone. The company ‘We Love Marlins’ is in support of catching white, blue, and black marlins & releasing them back into the wild. In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up….”

After a fan called her out for not apologizing, she added: “I definitely see how this could be offensive. I apologize immensely it was never my intention to lessen this matter.”

On Tuesday, Weber called Fuller a “good person.”

“I really feel like she’s a good person,” he said of what he learned about her while filming. “She’s got a lot of endearing qualities.”

“I just hope that people can form their opinion on her based on what they see between the two of us and her time on the show,” Weber added. “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, no one’s perfect, but, yeah that’s all I can really say on that.”

The Bachelor returns Monday at (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.