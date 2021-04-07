Bachelor Alum Peter Weber Says He's 'Not in Contact' with Ex Kelley Flanagan: 'I Wish Her Well'

Peter Weber is keeping his distance from ex Kelley Flanagan in the months since their split.

In a Tuesday interview with E! News, the Bachelor alum said he and Flanagan, both 29, do not speak to each other anymore.

"Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but...we're not in contact anymore," he said. "But definitely, I'm always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness."

Flanagan was fifth runner-up on Weber's season of The Bachelor after they had met once before the show taped. When the pilot's relationships with frontrunners Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett didn't work out, Weber and Flanagan gave their romance another shot.

However, he announced their split on New Year's Eve, months after they decided to move to New York City together. The pair tried to mend their relationship once more, but in February they called it quits for good.

"You know it was a great relationship and I'll always care so deeply for her," Weber told E!.

"The relationship ended up not working out in the long run, and that's okay," he continued. "And I learned so much from her and I'm so thankful that she came in my life. I truly want nothing but all the best things for her."

Last month, Flanagan opened up about her romance with Weber during an appearance on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, Off the Vine on PodcastOne.

"On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words," Flanagan said.

She continued, "If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like 'Hey look, this makes me feel like s—, this makes me feel this way.'"