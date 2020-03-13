Bachelor Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Says She Will 'Absolutely Not' Apologize to Madison Prewett

For the first time since Tuesday night’s shocking live finale of The Bachelor, Peter Weber‘s mom has spoken out.

Barbara Weber, whose open disapproval of her son’s relationship with Madison Prewett has been making headlines, said she will “absolutely not” apologize for her actions.

“There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” she told Life & Style. “Everyone thinks it’s just me … but it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family. It’s not that we did not like Madison. My answer to that is I don’t know Madison … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

On the season finale, the Webers met with Peter’s two finalists separately: Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. They pushed for the pilot to choose Sluss, openly expressing their concerns that Peter and Prewett’s lifestyles and values weren’t in alignment. Prewett herself acknowledged their differences and decided to walk away from the show before the final rose ceremony.

Though Peter did propose to Sluss, one month later, he ended the engagement over his unresolved feelings for Prewett. The two reunited during the live portion of the finale on Tuesday, admitting that they still loved each other and were taking their relationship “one step at a time” — despite Barbara’s vocal protests. She was seen tearing up and clapping during Sluss’ segment, whereas she rolled her eyes during Prewett’s.

When host Chris Harrison asked Barbara for her thoughts, she didn’t hold back — and even urged her husband, in Spanish, to back her up.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

Just two days later, on Thursday, Peter and Prewett announced that they had “mutually decided” not to pursue their relationship any further.

Barbara told Life & Style that Prewett “never apologized” to her and the family, nor to Sluss.

“She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened,” she said. “You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

Barbara’s outspoken critique of the relationship elicited gasps from the audience, and even Harrison admitted he was rather taken aback.

“If you ask my honest to God opinion, I thought she was going to say, ‘Look, yes, I love Hannah Ann. I know I was hard on Madison and yeah, they have a lot of obstacles, but’ — I was waiting for the ‘but’ — ‘but that’s our son and we’re going to see how this goes.’ There was never a ‘but,’ ” he told PEOPLE at the launch of his Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“That car kept driving off the cliff. And I was really surprised and shocked and a little saddened by that,” he continued. “I’m not saying Barb’s right or wrong, but the timing and the way it was put, maybe not the best. And you know, I don’t know if she regrets it. You’d have to talk to Barb.”

Still, Harrison said he was hopeful that the family can get back on track — and that he was willing to “help them do that.”

“I’m a big believer in time and this too shall pass,” he said. “I hope their love and their faith is strong enough that they will amicably come back together and maybe I’ll help them do that.”