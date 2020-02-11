The Bachelor: Peter Weber Tells 1 Woman He's Falling in Love During Final Dates Before Hometowns

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

Happy Monday, Bachelor Nation.

On tonight’s episode, Peter Weber and the six remaining contestants traveled to Lima, Peru — all while hometown dates loomed on the horizon. After a sweet FaceTime conversation with his mom, Peter, 28, was inspired to pay the women a surprise visit in their hotel room to relay an important message.

“My biggest fear in all of this is that at the end, I’ll fall for someone that maybe thinks that they’re ready for this, that this is for sure what they want, and they’re not,” he said.

“So really just think about, is this what you want? Can you really see a future with me? Can you see having a family with me one day?” he urged. “I want you all to be so honest with me, with yourselves, and that’s all I can ask.”

Peter and Madison headed out to explore Pucusana, a local fishing village. That night, the two sat down for dinner and a make-it-or-break-it discussion about something near and dear to the 23-year-old: her faith.

“I have watched the way that my dad has loved my mom and loved our family, and the way he has such a strong relationship with the lord is the way that he is able to love our family so well,” Madison said. “That’s kind of a conversation that we haven’t had yet, but faith is more than just this passed-down thing to me, it’s literally my whole life and all of who I am. In a marriage, I want someone who also has that relationship with the lord and loves that about me and also wants to raise a family in that way.”

Peter explained that he was raised in a Christian household and “definitely” has faith, but admitted it “could be stronger.”

“That’s just me being brutally honest,” he said. “And I’m not necessarily proud of that.”

Still, it seemed to be something he wants to work on, and he said Madison served as inspiration. “How much faith you do have, and how important that is to you, I love that. Honestly, it inspires me so much,” he said. “It is something that’s important to me. I promise you that.”

He also said, for the first time, that he was “falling in love,” offering Madison the first rose (and guaranteed hometown date!) of the week.

“This is exactly what I want in a marriage,” she said. “Someone who is so real and honest with me, someone who wants to get better, someone who wants to be challenged, someone who values faith, someone who values family. And this was definitely a huge, huge step.”

Image zoom Madison ABC

Up next, it was Natasha’s turn for a one-on-one — her first of the season. Because they’d had less time together, Peter wasn’t sure where things stood between them.

“In a way, I do need to compare how I’m feeling with the rest of these women with how I’m feeling with Natasha,” he said. “And the truth is, I’m definitely falling in love with Madison right now, and I don’t know if I’m there yet with Natasha. So tonight I just have to be very honest with Natasha and with myself.”

Image zoom Natasha and Peter Francisco Roman/ABC

After spending the day exploring Lima’s Plaza de Armas, they reunited for dinner, where a serious conversation ensued. And while Natasha, 31, felt they had something special, Peter just wasn’t on the same page.

“Natasha, I owe you all of the honesty you’ve given me,” he told her before walking her out. “And with the relationships that I have, and at the point that I’m at with them, I can’t give you this rose. And I’m so sorry about that.”

Though Natasha seemed disappointed, Peter had no regrets. “I can’t force anything if it’s not there right now,” he said. “This is too far along in this journey and this is too serious for me to not be brutally honest.”

Image zoom Peter Francisco Roman/ABC

The third one-on-one of the week went to Kelsey. She and Peter spent the day riding ATVs in the countryside, soaking up the views from atop a mountain. That night, Kelsey, 28, confided in Peter about something personal: her relationship with her father. Though they’d been estranged for years, she revealed they had recently reconnected — but she hadn’t yet told her mother they were in communication.

She had told Peter so as to avoid any awkwardness on a potential hometown date, and he was grateful for that. He decided to give her the rose, and Kelsey was elated.

“I’ve told Peter a lot of stuff about my family,” she said. “And the fact that he, after all that, still wants to come meet them and isn’t running for the hills, it really means the world to me.”

Image zoom Kelsey ABC

Last but not least came the dreaded three-on-one date with Hannah Ann, Kelley and Victoria F. — and no one was more annoyed about it than Kelley, 27, who viewed the whole thing as a “waste of time.”

“Hannah Ann and Victoria F. are children,” she said. “And who wants to be on a three-on-one with them? Hannah Ann, she’s what, 23 years old? She’s just not in the right phase of life to be in a relationship. And Victoria F., she’s always breaking down and crying. Overall, she’s just a hot mess. … I’m on a different emotional level, and I’m the only one mature enough to be actually ready for a relationship.”

Peter pulled Hannah Ann aside first on the date. After being questioned on last week’s episode about whether she was ready for a serious commitment, she came prepared to pour her heart out. In fact, she brought Peter an entire handwritten list of reasons why she was starting to fall for him.

Peter and Kelley spoke next, and she made a point to kept things more light-hearted. “I think a lot of things with you and I add up,” she told him. “Not every relationship has to be jumping through hurdles and super hard. Like, it can be easy and still be fun.”

Then it was Victoria F.’s turn. But when Peter asked her where she thought things stood between them, she bristled. “Every single time we’re together, I feel like you’re always in a mood,” she said. “And it’s extremely frustrating because I just don’t know how to move forward if this keeps happening.”

“I’m not in a mood, but I do feel like you have given me reasons to doubt [us],” Peter fired back. “I’ve tried my best to move past those … but I feel like you always push me away.”

Soon enough, Victoria F., 26, was crying again. She insisted she was “committed” to him, but acknowledged that she had been putting her guard up. “I think I just don’t want to get to the end and then lose you,” she said. “So it’s easier to just not have you in the first place.”

Image zoom From left: Hannah Ann, Kelley, Victoria F. Maarten de Boer/ABC (3)

Watching Victoria F.’s meltdown from afar, Kelley was confident she would be getting the rose. Finally, Peter came back over to the three women and said he had made up his mind, pulling Victoria F. aside first for what everyone thought would be an elimination. Surprise: She actually got the rose.

“I know it’s not always been super easy between the two of us,” he said. “And I want you to know how much I appreciate you opening up today, and I want you to know that I want to continue this.”

With that, he sent her back to the hotel, and returned to Hannah Ann and Kelley. After saying a few words about each of them, he offered the final rose to Hannah Ann — and needless to say, Kelley was shocked. She remained stoic as they said goodbye but didn’t hold back in her exit interview.

“I have no idea why I’m in this car, but Peter made his decision and that’s that,” she said. “Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No. I question his intentions, because I just don’t really what phase he’s at in life. The four [women] that are left are like, little babies. They don’t really who they are. Are you a child, or are you an adult?”

Peter, however, was content with his choices.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, it wasn’t fun, but I know it was the right decision that I made today. I felt like Kelley and I, we just had a really good friendship,” he said. “I didn’t see us at the point that I felt we needed to be at.”

“I’ve got four amazing ladies going to hometowns. To be honest, I feel like it’s the right four,” he continued. “For me, and the type of person that I’m looking for and I feel like is my best match, I definitely can see one of those four as my wife right now.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC. Do you think Peter made the right call? Share your thoughts on tonight’s episode in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.