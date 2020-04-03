The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Isolating in Chicago, Making TikToks Together

Another day, another Bachelor contestant on TikTok.

The most recent stars to make a splash on the video-sharing service? The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who seem to be isolating together in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Weber and his ex-contestant appeared in a “Flip the Switch” video with Dustin Kendrick, another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Set to Drake’s 2018 song “Nonstop,” the viral challenge sees users trading places and clothing while dancing to the lyric “I just flipped the switch / flip flip.” In their video, Flanagan appears between the two men in a red dress, which she then swaps for Weber’s jeans, t-shirt and baseball cap.

In another TikTok with Flanagan, 27, Kendrick, 31, lip-syncs to a song called “I Don’t Understand.”

“Kelley trying to teach me the rules about #covid19…” he captioned the video. “I didn’t understand at first but now I get it! #stayhomestaysafe @kelleyflanagan #quarantine.”

Weber, 28, also posted his own “Flip the Switch” video, this time of himself switching from casual clothes into his pilot’s uniform, and another TikTok of himself dancing to Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.”

The videos caught the attention of another TikTok aficionado, The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron, who competed on Brown’s season alongside Kendrick and Weber. Cameron, 27, has been documenting his shenanigans on the app with his self-proclaimed “Quarantine Crew,” including several flirty TikToks with Brown.

“Hey @dustinbkendrick I’m going to need you to grab Peters phone right now and delete the Tik Tok app #theboxgonewrong,” Cameron tweeted.

Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, was first spotted with Kendrick and Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago on March 25. The three hung out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirmed to PEOPLE.

The eyewitness said Weber and Flanagan didn’t kiss but seemed comfortable together, with Weber resting his leg in her lap at one point.

Their reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, and neither has publicly addressed the outing.

So what does Weber’s ex-fiancée and Bachelor finalist Hannah Ann Sluss make of it all?

“When I saw the pictures [of Weber and Flanagan], I really wasn’t that surprised by it,” Sluss, 23, said of their reunion on Lights Out with David Spade earlier this week. “I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter’s moved on, we’re both able to do what we want. Also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really make me as upset.”

“They can choose to do what they want to do. I’m just glad that I’m out of the love triangle — it’s a square now!” she added with a laugh, referencing Weber’s complicated relationship with his other finalist, Madison Prewett.