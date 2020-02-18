The Bachelor: Peter Weber Says He's 'in Love with 3 Women' as 1 Gives Him 'Ultimatum' About Sex

Peter Weber is a man in love — times three.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Bachelor, the pilot, 26, admits he’s fallen for his final three women: Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller.

“I am in love with three women right now,” he says.

And with the Fantasy Suite dates quickly approaching, he’s certainly feeling the pressure.

“I have no idea how I’m going to do this,” he says, appearing to hold back tears.

The clip also teases tension between Madison and Peter over her “expectations” for their relationship.

“It is kind of a black-and-white situation,” she tells Hannah Ann in one scene. “These are the expectations I have for myself. These are the expectations that I have for my relationship.”

On the show, Madison recently revealed that she is waiting until she’s married to have sex. While she discussed her beliefs during an on-camera interview, she has yet to address the topic with Peter.

“I haven’t fully talked to him yet about how I view intimacy, and how I feel that is something that I have saved for marriage,” she admitted during Monday’s episode. “I don’t know how he’s going to respond to that.”

But in the sneak peek, during what appears to be their Fantasy Suite date, Madison opens up — and gives Peter what Victoria F. calls an “ultimatum.”

“I wouldn’t be able to move forward if you have slept with the other women,” she says.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.