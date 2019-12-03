The Bachelor Reveals Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Are 'as Confused as Ever' in Season Premiere

The season premiere of The Bachelor is about a month away — and to tide us over, ABC is teasing a few details from the special three-hour episode.

In a press release on Monday, the network revealed that the Jan. 6 season premiere will include Peter Weber‘s first group and one-on-one dates, a first for the franchise.

The 30 contestants vying for the pilot’s rose on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor.” But it’s Hannah Brown‘s limo arrival that sends shockwaves through the mansion.

RELATED: New Bachelor Promo Makes Not-So-Subtle Reference to Peter Weber’s Famous Windmill Fantasy Suite

Weber says goodbye to eight contestants in the first rose ceremony, then heads out the next day on his first group date, where veteran Marine Corps pilot Alisa Johnson and Katie Higgins Cook put nine hopeful ladies through flight school. Up next is the first one-on-one, where “one beautiful girl next door will fly high when she meets Peter’s entire family at his parents’ vow renewal after 31 years of marriage.”

In another twist, Brown returns to host the next group date, where she explains to nine women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.

“But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage?” the release teases. “What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”

Image zoom ABC

As fans know, Weber came in third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. They also became known as the couple that had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite.

The first trailer for Weber’s season of The Bachelor teased a shocking reunion between the exes after the Alabama native drops in for a surprise visit.

“I’m so confused right now,” said Weber, 28, in the clip. “What are you doing here?”

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown told him. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

We did NOT see this coming. 😱 Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/5iy1RgxK9o — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 26, 2019

As they got cozy on a couch, Weber invited Brown to join the cast of women competing on his season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he said. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.