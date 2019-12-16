The Bachelor Group Shot Is Here! See Peter Weber Pose with His Contestants at the Mansion

The Bachelor has officially confirmed its season 24 cast.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the group shot for Peter Weber‘s upcoming season. In the photo, the airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California — who placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette — poses at the famous Bachelor mansion with the 30 contestants who will be vying for his roses starting in January.

ABC had previously released photos, names and hometowns of 33 women that were being considered this season. Bios for each contestant have yet to be released.

Keep scrolling for the group shot IDs.

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/ABC

FRONT ROW:

SARAH

MADISON

LAUREN

TAMMY

DEANDRA

PETER WEBER

KIARRA

LEXI

JASMINE

MYKENNA

SYDNEY

RELATED: See Peter Weber’s Sizzling Bachelor Portraits

MIDDLE ROW:

KELLEY

NATASHA

KELSEY

SAVANNAH

KYLIE

HANNAH ANN

KATRINA

COURTNEY

JADE

VICTORIA F.

BACK ROW:

ALEXA

EUNICE

AVONLEA

MAURISSA

MEGAN

PAYTON

SHIANN

VICTORIA P.

ALAYAH

JENNA

Weber’s season will debut on Jan. 6, 2020, with a three-hour premiere that will include the first group and one-on-one dates, a first for the franchise.

According to ABC, the 30 contestants on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor” — but it’s Brown’s limo arrival that sends shockwaves through the mansion. (As fans know, the couple had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite on The Bachelorette.)

RELATED: New Bachelor Promo Makes Not-So-Subtle Reference to Peter Weber’s Famous Windmill Fantasy Suite

In another twist, Brown returns to host the next group date, where she explains to nine women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.

“But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage?” the network teased. “What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.