WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor just got, well, pretty dramatic.

Monday’s episode picked up at the end of last week’s rose ceremony, with Madison Prewett pulling Peter aside to address her “expectations” heading into the Fantasy Suite dates. As she had explained on the show — but not yet to Peter — she’s saving herself for marriage.

“I don’t think Peter knows how much I’m struggling with moving to the next level of the Fantasy Suites and an engagement,” she admitted. “That is a really huge, major step. My faith is literally everything to me and I have saved myself for marriage. I can’t keep moving forward and continuing this relationship if I don’t get the clarity and peace and confidence that I need.”

Once they were alone together, Madison struggled for the right words.

“I want to be honest about who I am and how I feel,” she began. “And if next week you were to sleep with anybody else, it would be really hard for me to really move forward in this. I just feel like I owe it to you to be upfront and honest with you about that. That is really important to me.”

Peter was taken aback, and noted that it wasn’t “necessarily fair,” at this point, for him to hold back in his relationships with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller.

“In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum,” Madison said. “But for me, actions speak louder than words.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett ABC

They left the conversation at that, with Peter seemingly undecided about how he would proceed. One thing that was for sure? He wanted to “give all three relationships the absolute best chance.” Madison, meanwhile, felt she had done all she could.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to think about Peter being with the other two women,” she said. “It’s a little hard to think about what could go down behind closed doors. But Peter is a big boy and I trust him, and at the end of the day, that’s what I’m clinging to. Now the ball’s in his court, and he’s got some big decisions to make.”

So he and the remaining women traveled to the Gold Coast, Australia, where Madison, Hannah Ann and Victoria awkwardly shared a suite.

The first date of the week went to Hannah Ann, and she and Peter headed out to explore the city’s waters by jet ski. The 23-year-old model got emotional several times during their time together as she expressed her love and devotion to him, and at the end of the evening, they headed into the Fantasy Suite.

Things got steamy, with footage rolling of the two making out against the bathroom’s frosted glass door. But that was all we got to see before the episode cut to Madison admitting she was about to reach her “breaking point” the next morning. Needless to say, it didn’t help when Hannah Ann walked in with a big smile on her face.

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss ABC

“I’m starting to get super impatient,” Madison said. “I just want to know which direction we’re going to head in — like, know either way.”

But it was Victoria’s turn next, and she and Peter kicked their date off with a helicopter ride. He made sure to let the 26-year-old medical sales rep know he had her “back” in the wake of their latest fight, which resulted in him not meeting her family during hometowns. (Long story short: on last week’s episode, an ex-girlfriend of Peter’s dropped by to deliver an ominous warning, claiming Victoria has “broken up many relationships,” which she denied.)

More serious talks ensued that night, with both acknowledging they needed to work on their “communication.” At one point, Victoria reflected on her past relationship and why she has so much trouble opening up.

“It was three-and-a-half years long and I was never really asked about my feelings in it,” she said. “So when you do ask me [about that], I get defensive.”

“Our chemistry is insane and we have so much fun together. That part is easy,” Peter told her. “But what I need is that 100 percent confidence in knowing that I can always count on you and always lean on you, even if I tell you something and I say it the wrong way.”

And while their conversation almost veered into another argument after that, Peter managed to smooth things over, and they decided to head into the Fantasy Suite together. She told him she was falling in love, and then they rolled around in bed together, making out.

Image zoom Victoria Fuller ABC

Meanwhile, back at their suite, Madison opened up to Hannah Ann, revealing what she had expressed to Peter about her “expectations.”

“Peter sleeping with anybody else definitely makes me feel uncomfortable, and that’s just kind of what I voiced to him,” she said. “I told him that I didn’t know if I would be able to continue this with him if he were to sleep with other women.”

Hannah Ann admitted in a confessional that she was surprised.

“Wait, so Madison is saying that Peter’s actions with me and Victoria will determine if she can move forward with him or not?” she said. “I was thrown off by that. We knew what we signed up for. I knew, going into Fantasy Suite week, that it was going to be uncomfortable. It’s truly madness.”

The next morning, Peter and Victoria woke up in bed together, looking happy as can be.

“Last night took our relationship forward in more ways than one,” Victoria said. “But the most important was the emotional aspect and the understanding of each other. We are so connected now and he’s just my person. I don’t think I’ve ever felt like this.”

As for Peter? He was more confused than ever. “I am in love with three women right now,” he said. “I’m torn three ways. And I have no idea how I’m going to do this. I really don’t.”

Last but not least, it was Madison’s turn. As she and Peter scaled the tallest building in the Gold Coast, back at their suite, Hannah Ann filled Victoria in on everything.

“So basically Madison told Peter her expectations for him as far as intimacy with her, and probably us,” Victoria seethed. “And that’s going to affect her decision moving forward with him. It’s kind of an ultimatum. To question somebody, put him on the spot about other relationships that are private? I don’t know. That just doesn’t really sit well with me.”

That night, Peter and Madison sat down for dinner, and the 23-year-old foster parent recruiter finally let Peter know about her virginity.

“Growing up, I made a commitment to myself and I decided that I wanted to save myself for marriage,” she said. “And for me, I see it as the day that I say ‘I do’ to the person that I want to spend the rest of my life with is the day that he’s getting all of me, body, soul and spirit — I’m his. Both people [in a relationship] are [not] going to have made the same life decisions. I don’t expect that for you or for anybody, but I do expect, at this point, for us to be honest about the expectations that we do have.”

“For me, personally, I wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement and continue to move forward if you have slept with the other women,” she continued. “I’m not in any way trying to come across as judgmental or hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are just my expectations that I have in life.”

“I just can’t wrap my mind around in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee, and six days before that you slept with somebody else,” she added. “I just can’t wrap my mind around that, I can’t.”

Image zoom

After some back and forth, a visibly uncomfortable Peter decided to be honest about his Fantasy Suite dates with the other women without divulging any actual details.

“I don’t want this to feel like it’s all about sex, but this is really a big thing right now for us,” he said. “I don’t know how else to do this. I’ll just be very honest and I won’t give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that.”

With that, Madison excused herself.

“I feel really, really hurt and really let down,” she said in a confessional. “He knew coming into this week, because I had made it clear, that there was a chance that he could lose me if he made certain decisions and he made them anyways. I’m so frustrated with him, I’m so mad at him.”

Eventually he went to find her and wrapped his arms around her as she cried, begging her not to leave.

“I just feel really hurt and I can’t change who I am,” she told him. “I can’t change what I believe in and what I stand for and what I need. I can’t change, and I don’t want to feel bad for having that and being that.”

“If you can honestly see you and me together forever, do not walk away,” Peter pleaded before they parted ways. “Please don’t. I know that I hurt you and I’m sorry for that, but please don’t walk away from this.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.