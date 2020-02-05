The Bachelor's Peter Weber Says He's 'In a Good Place' Ahead of Valentine's Day

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber is dishing on finding love this season and his Valentine’s Day plans — or lack thereof.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, the 28-year-old pilot shared that he is “very happy” looking back at how this season of The Bachelor panned out.

“I followed my heart until the very last second of this whole experience,” he said. “I’m in a good place.”

Of course, with Valentine’s Day around the corner, co-host Ryan Seacrest couldn’t help but ask if the reality star has any big plans.

“What are you doing next Friday night for dinner?’ Seacrest pried.

“Actually, I’m flying,” Weber revealed. “I’ve got a trip, I’ll be at work.”

Seacrest, hoping for a juicier response, pressed on. “Let’s push the flight,” he joked, calling back to a moment earlier in the show when he spoke about eating breakfast food for dinner. “You want some breakfast?”

Though Weber is still early on in his journey to finding love, viewers knew from the beginning that there would be no shortage of drama throughout season 24.

Back in January, longtime host Chris Harrison told reporters at ABC’s TCA presentation that Pilot Pete’s finale will be a surprising one, but in “a very different way” than the dramatic conclusions of Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown‘s seasons last year.

“This is very dramatic, but in a very different way than, say, Colton’s season, whereas there was this crazy feat of athleticism where he jumped the fence, and Hannah’s was, obviously the twist at the end of hers with Jed and what happened,” said Harrison, 48. “This is in a more emotional, gut-wrenching way.”

Ahead of the premiere, Weber also said that he’s certain his season will remain spoiler-free.

“I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens.”

“There’s no way they’re going to find out,” he added. “I’m very excited about that because I think that’s what this show has wanted for a while and I’m excited that for my season there’s a really good chance that happens.”

