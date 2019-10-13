Peter Weber is continuing to heal from his “golf cart mishap.”

After sustaining a forehead injury in an accident last Monday in Costa Rica, a source tells PEOPLE that The Bachelor‘s latest leading man has gotten his stitches removed.

Weber and the women vying for his heart are currently in Chile as filming continues, the source adds.

Reps for ABC did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of Weber’s injury was first reported by Radar Online on Tuesday as the outlet claimed Weber fell and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses during a round of golf, causing him to need 22 stitches on his face after a two-hour ride to the hospital.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Weber’s injury was blown out of proportion, saying, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported.”

Production for Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor was continuing on schedule despite the injury, the insider said, adding that he was on a date the following afternoon.

The ABC reality series’ host Chris Harrison confirmed Weber is “100% OK.”

In an Instagram post, Harrison wrote: “There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber, a 28-year-old airline pilot often referred to as “Pilot Pete,” placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last spring. He gained fame for Brown’s hilariously candid revelation that the two had sex (four times) in a windmill during their Fantasy Suite date.

During the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September, ABC announced that Weber would be handing out the roses for the ABC series’ 24th season, which premieres in January 2020. He beat out other fan favorites Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson for the opportunity.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Weber told host Harrison at the end of the BiP reunion episode. “I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing.”

The pilot added, “I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020, on ABC.